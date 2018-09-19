My Fashion Life: K-Swiss brand director Bart Verdoorn

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.Learn more
19 September 2018 6:59 am
19 September 2018 6:58 am
19 September 2018 6:04 am
19 September 2018 5:00 am
The spring 19 edition of London Fashion Week (14-18 September) has drawn to a close, and it is clear why it draws visitors from around the globe.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. Book your place at the event now to make sure you don't miss out
18 September 2018 2:20 pm
18 September 2018 12:01 pm
18 September 2018 7:12 am
18 September 2018 7:04 am
Julian and Rhona Blades tell the rollercoaster-ride story that led them to win Drapers Independents Lifetime Achievement Award today
This year's Drapers Fashion Forum will put productivity at its heart and investigate how retailers can future-proof their businesses to survive and thrive. Don't miss out, and apply for your ticket now!
19 September 2018 8:41 am
17 September 2018 10:21 pm
16 September 2018 9:57 pm
15 September 2018 11:00 pm
Bart Verdoorn is overseeing the clothing relaunch of footwear brand K-Swiss in his own way.
18 September 2018 2:14 pm
17 September 2018 3:37 pm
17 September 2018 3:21 pm
17 September 2018 3:19 pm
Mos Mosh founder Kim Hyldahl’s commercial eye and focus on fit have made his label an award-winning proposition.
The Drapers Awards 2018 are now open for entries! The event on 29 November recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector. Book your table now before it's too late
18 September 2018 2:23 pm
18 September 2018 10:59 am
17 September 2018 2:32 pm
15 September 2018 6:03 am
19 September 2018
By Kaisha Langton
EMAP Publishing Limited Company number
7880758 (England & Wales) Registered address:
7th Floor, Vantage London, Great West Road,
Brentford, United Kingdom, TW8 9AG
Site powered by Webvision