24S: bringing Parisian luxury to ecommerce

Maud Barrionuevo, global buying director for luxury Parisian ecommerce site 24S, tells Drapers her lessons in luxury.

French luxury department store Le Bon Marché launched its debut ecommerce site 24 Sèvres in 2017 – a chic digital re-imagining of its Parisian home.

Two years on, the business has rebranded to 24S, simplifying its name as it expands internationally – it now ships such as Celine, Dior, Loewe and Valentino to customers in more than 100 countries.

Maud Barrionuevo, global buying director for the ecommerce site, walks Drapers through her fashion life.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I start the day with my children and a cup of tea, before heading to work.

What was your first job?

I started within Le Bon Marché in a commercial role that allowed me to learn very fast by working on lots of different projects alongside the CEO at the time. It was very rewarding to work on the store’s strategic vision.

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

24S is the only Parisian address accessible from anywhere in the world, by women looking to express their personal style.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Jasmine tea or Marco Polo black tea from [French tea company] Mariage Frères. And why not paired with a croissant?

Where are your favourite place to shop?

For fashion, obviously 24S. I also love the selections at under-the-radar concept stores I visit on my travels. When I’m not on the go I, of course, love to pop into Le Bon Marché.

Last fashion purchase?

My last purchase was a Rejina Pyo skirt suit, the turquoise shade and sheer fabric caught my eye. Nothing better than a non-boring suit!

Emails or phone calls?

Emails for getting things done quickly, phone calls for more strategic conversations.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Good things take hard work.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

24S has just moved to bigger offices and I love them. It’s easily accessible from home and close to the Luxembourg Gardens and Le Bon Marché. I can’t complain.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

My favourite part of the creative process is the discovery part. Coming across a new brand and engaging with the designers to understand their vision is the most rewarding part.

What has been your proudest moment since you joined the brand?

Watching the business go live and seeing our first orders come through has been my proudest moment!

What’s the last book you read?

Vital! by Dr Frédéric Saldmann. It’s full of great advice to improve wellness and personal health – such an insightful book.

Last holiday?

My last holiday was the valley of La Chevreuse [just outside Paris] and its beautiful park. I’m heading to Mexico soon. I can’t wait.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

Phoebe Philo [former designer at Céline] inspires me for her very intimate and personal vision of luxury.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

The ability to innovate and grow while keeping customers at the centre of everything.

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

I would tell my younger self work hard, learn as much as you can, and keep at what you love. It’s worth it.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

I turn to my husband, who doesn’t work in the industry and always provides a much-welcomed perspective.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

Weekends are for quality time. I travel a lot, so enjoying Paris, friends and my family is essential recharging time.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

We have some exciting projects and launches ahead for 24S: stay tuned.