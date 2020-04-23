All things bold and beautiful: behind Lisou's vibrant style

Bold, vibrant silk styles are the signature style of womenswear brand Lisou. Founder Rene Macdonald shares the story behind her brand.

Rene Macdonald, founder of Lisou

Rene Macdonald, designer and founder of luxury womenswear brand Lisou, had an unconventional route into the fashion world. Having grown up with diplomat parents, living in the UK and Tanzania, Macdonald spent time working as an academic at SOAS University of London, and worked as a stylist before taking the plunge and launching her own brand in 2017.

Known for her hand-designed, bold prints and vibrant colours, the brand is stocked by retailers including Harvey Nichols and Wolf & Badger, and has one own-brand store in west London. Retail prices for the collection range from £25 for a headband to £750 for a full length, wool coat.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I stretch and I meditate. I find it’s really good for a sense of equilibrium.

What was your first job?

I worked in marketing for an advertising agency.

How would you describe the brand in one word?

Unique.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Coffee with some kind of plant-based milk. The brand Mylk’s semi-skimmed is my favourite.

Where are your favourite place to shop?

I love vintage shopping: I’m an avid collector. There are some good shops locally on Portobello and Golborne Roads, but I love to shop wherever I travel.

Last fashion purchase? Why did it catch your eye?

A pair of 1940s-style shoes. They’re electric blue snake-skin with a crystal detail on the front.

Emails or phone calls?

Phone calls.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Listen to the experts. It doesn’t mean you have to take their advice, but always listen. And don’t take things too seriously.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

I love our current space in west London. It’s an open-plan studio, so we’re all aware of what is going on and there’s a real lack of hierarchy. It creates a really nice family vibe.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

The textile and silhouette design.

What has been your proudest moment since you joined the brand/launched?

Seeing our collection in stores.

What’s the last book you read?

The Infinite Game It’s a business book about building a business that will have a long-term legacy.

Last holiday?

The Seychelles – it was a real treat.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

Stephanie Phair from Farfetch.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

Brands need to think about the bigger picture, not just about selling products. Sustainability is incredibly important, and we need to build a way of working where we decrease the need for constant newness – breaking that fast fashion mindset.

What one piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Don’t worry so much – it will be fine.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My husband.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

If I’m not working? Vintage shopping and seeing my family on a Sunday – they all come over for lunch.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

Growing and developing the brand and learning more in terms of design.