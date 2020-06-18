Anine Bing: Model, blogger, designer

Model-turned-influencer-turned-designer Anine Bing has experienced life on all sides of fashion industry. Her eponymous label is now sold across the world. She tells Drapers about slowing down and adapting her online output in the midst of Covid-19.

Anine Bing got her first taste of the fashion industry when she began working as a model at the age of 15. She then turned to blogging, before recognising the power of Instagram shortly after it launched in 2010. Today, she has more than 830,000 followers on the platform.

She launched her womenswear label in 2012 with her husband, Nicolai Nielsen.

Her collections consist of elevated basics such as silk camisole tops and skirts, and distressed jeans. Retail prices range from $99 (£78.69) for a T-shirt to $499 (£396) for leather boots.

Anine Bing has 14 standalone stores across the US and Europe, including one in London’s Mayfair. The brand is also stocked by Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge, Net-a-Porter, Farfetch and US womenswear ecommerce website Revolve.

Bing was born in Denmark but grew up in Sweden, and now lives in LA with husband and two children.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

I have always been a morning person. I like to wake up early, around 6am, so that I can take some time for myself to meditate and focus on my intentions for the day ahead.

Once the kids are awake, we normally have breakfast together, pack our bags and head out on the school run. At the moment, however, it’s breakfast and home-schooling in the kitchen. We are taking this time to slow down a little and spend quality time together as a family.

What was your first job?

My very first job was when I lived in Sweden. I would cycle five miles every Sunday to a restaurant and clean before they opened. My parents never supported me financially, so I learned to work hard from an early age.

Later I started modelling from the age of 15, nearly a decade before I launched Anine Bing. I then started a blog when I was around 18 – it was before everyone had one! Through the blog, I saw that people really liked my style and had an interest in what I wore. I think they liked that I knew how to mix vintage and new pieces. That’s what sparked the idea that I could launch my own brand.

In May the brand released a sweatshirt to raise funds for US charity Every Mother Counts, which helps to make childbirth safe for women across the world.

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

The brand is a fusion of Scandinavian heritage and American spirit that offers luxurious wardrobe basics and statement pieces.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

I love an oat milk latte or a matcha latte.

How has Covid-19 affected your business?

We saw the need to immediately pivot our energy to primarily focus on ecommerce and social media, as that’s where we knew our consumers would be spending most time of their time, when everyone was homebound.

We also made some tweaks to the content and new styles we were putting out to make we were speaking to our consumers in a relevant way. We focused on a selection of cosy sweaters, jeans, T-shirts and sweatshirts that are perfect for working-from-home style and nights spent watching movies or curled up with a book.

It was also really important for us to be able to give back during this time. We have worked with the Red Cross and donated 10,000 non-surgical masks for essential workers. Keeping our community safe was also important, so we have been sending out free face masks to our customers with each purchase to help them feel protected.

What do you think the fashion industry can learn from Covid-19?

It has been really important for me and the brand to make sure we are connecting with our customers, because we are all going through this together. I’ve been enjoying this time to launch my Instagram Live series, where I can chat with female founders [of fashion and lifestyle businesses] and we can share industry tips and tricks.

It is also more important than ever that we are honest and transparent with our customers and continue to engage with them on a more personal level.

Where are your favourite place to shop?

I exclusively wear my own brand, but I do like to mix in some vintage and designer handbags. I love vintage shopping in LA to find those perfect, one-of-a-kind pieces to add to my wardrobe.

And if I’m shopping online, Vestiaire Collective is a great place to find some really special vintage pieces.

Anine Bing posts looks from her brand to her 839,000 Instagram followers

Last fashion purchase? Why did it catch your eye?

At the start of this year, I treated myself to something I have wanted for a while: an Hermès Kelly handbag, as a way to say “well done” for a successful year. I’m not much of an impulse buyer, which is why it takes me a while to make a purchase.



Emails or phone calls?

Both. Especially now. It’s so important to connect with my team to make sure we’re all aligned and working together

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Don’t be afraid to hire people who know more than you do: that is how we learn and grow. Surround yourself with people that can teach you new skills and allow your teams to learn from each other.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

My absolute favourite moment is when the samples come to life, and I try on that perfect pair of jeans or blazer that I created together with my amazing team.

There is no better feeling than succeeding on the design. I always know right away when I put on a sample if this specific piece will have that effect. My biggest goal is to empower women through my brand.

What has been your proudest moment since you launched?

Honestly, it’s a proud moment when people know the brand before they know me, or when I see people wearing the brand just walking down the street. Opening up new stores and getting to know consumers in a new market is so special to me – it’s always a “pinch-me” moment.

What’s the last book you read?

Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

Kate Moss has always been an inspiration for me, along with the incredible fashion photographer Terry O’Neill with whom we did a collaboration with at the end of last year ahead of his passing. His iconic Brigitte Bardot photograph is in every one of our stores and is a constant inspiration to me, so it was natural to do a collaboration with him using this image.

Coco Chanel is also an inspiration, she did incredible work in creating one of the most beautiful fashion houses.

Anine Bing’s collaboration with Terry O’Neill

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

I’m lucky to work alongside my husband, who has been with me since day one. He always gives me great business advice, and it’s nice to be able to work through challenges and also celebrate the accomplishments together.

I also have my best friends back in Sweden who I talk to whenever times get tough.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today, apart from Covid-19?

We have to be aware of our impact on the environment and this is really making headway in the industry at the moment. I have always wanted to promote investing in clothing, which is why we started with denim and timeless classics, as these are the items you purchase because you love them and want to wear them time and time again.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

It’s difficult to say what the future holds right now, because of the situation we currently find ourselves in, but it’s important to stay positive and continue to connect and listen to our consumers. We will come out of this experience stronger than before!

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Don’t be afraid to fail—just make sure you learn from your mistakes.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

A large open space, with lots of natural light in a neutral colour palette.