Aoife Ireland: sustainable, Insta-friendly fashion

Aoife McNamara is building a womenswear brand for the modern age. Born on Instagram and driven by sustainability, Aoife Ireland is ready for big things.

Aoife McNamara

Aoife Ireland began life as an Instagram store in 2018. Limerick-based founder Aoife McNamara built an impressive following on the platform (22,000 followers and counting) with her eye-catching, bold and feminine designs.

Local manufacturing with sustainable materials, such as local wool and tweed, are core to the brand and designs retail between €120 (£100) for a top and €400 (£334) for a dress.

In October 2019, McNamara launched her own ecommerce site for the brand, and has also ventured into wholesaling with Kilkenny stores in Ireland and UK etailer Silkfred.

McNamara has won wide praise for her work with the brand, and in 2019 was nominated as one of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneurs. Drapers speaks to her to find out more about her journey from Instagram to international expansion.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I always try to exercise first thing in the morning. It honestly sets the tone for my whole day and clears my head.

What was your first job?

Working as a sample intern for a local fashion designer [in Limerick].

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

Empowering women with garments that don’t cost the earth.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Very basic: a flat white

Where are your favourite place to shop?

I am obsessed with vintage shops – I love finding gems no one else will have.

Last fashion purchase? Why did it catch your eye?

A Marc Jacobs brown mini-cross bag – it was a Christmas gift to me from me!

Emails or phone calls?

Phone calls. I love getting to the point quickly.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Not getting distracted by what’s around you and sticking to what you believe.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

I love going to open space art gallery cafes.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

Sourcing the materials. I’m obsessed with colour blocking and mixing different textures together.

What has been your proudest moment since you launched?

Collaborating with Irish woollen mill John Hanly to create my own Irish wool.

What’s the last book you read?

Crush It by Gary Vee [Vaynerchuk]. It’s a great business book.

Last holiday?

Skiing in France with my family.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

Maggie Marilyn. She is a fashion designer based in New Zealand who focuses on sustainable design.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

For me, it’s keeping my manufacturing in Ireland and finding the skilled workforce.

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Believe in your own ability. I spent a lot of my college years doubting myself, which was silly. It is not about getting the best grades in your class, but being able to apply yourself in the real world when you leave.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My father. He also has his own business IN FASHION? and always guides me whenever I need it.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

I love getting outdoors – hiking or long runs.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

Launching Aoife Ireland internationally.