At work and home with White Stuff's merchandising maestro

Tracey Verghese joined fashion and lifestyle retailer White Stuff as merchandising director last autumn, after 16 years at Marks & Spencer.

Verghese oversees the trading of women’s, men’s and children’s wear, and homeware. She is responsible for planning online and in-store ranges, maximising commercial opportunities and nurturing the team.

Founded in 1985 by British friends George Treves and Sean Thomas, White Stuff aims to create a “meaningful” difference through original designs and one-of-a-kind prints.

It has 124 standalone shops and 27 concessions (including in John Lewis) in the UK, and a further eight stores internationally, as well as 16 concessions across Belgium and Germany.

White Stuff products are also available online and via 355 UK and 411 international wholesale stockists.

Verghese shares her fashion life with Drapers.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I’m normally woken by my three-year-old, so we’ll have a chat followed by breakfast. Then I check our sales figures from the day before, as that determines what type of day is in store for me.

What was your first job?

I did a placement at Marks & Spencer while I was at university, and then went straight on to work for them.

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

White Stuff is a continually evolving, creative lifestyle brand that strives to be better, different and original.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

I’m not really a coffee or tea drinker but if I do, it’s a traditional breakfast tea with a dash of milk and sugar.

Where are your favourite places to shop?

As well as White Stuff, I’m a big fan of Zara for easy, every-day attire. For something more special, I’ll head to Hush or & Other Stories. For my boys, it’s White Stuff kids all the way.

Last fashion purchase?

A pair of jeans with a little embroidered star, which caught my eye. They’re such a lovely fit.

Emails or phone calls?

I’d say emails. I’m very organised with my inbox.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Treat people how you wish to be treated and don’t accept no for an answer.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

I love an open-plan space full of product, inspiration and atmosphere. We’re pretty lucky at White Stuff, as we have our beautiful showrooms, a vintage bar, charity sweet shop and even an office swing.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

I love seeing the product ranges come together in our mock shop. It’s great to see how the collection will land in our shops, the possible bestsellers and also where we need further work.

What has been your proudest moment since you joined the brand?

When I started at White Stuff, I set the team a challenge to make next Christmas [2019] the best ever. Having now seen all the product, marketing and special extras come together, it looks fantastic. I’m so proud of what everyone has achieved in such a short time.

What’s the last book you read?

Tin Man by Sarah Winman. It’s such a great read and made me cry.

Last holiday?

I’ve just returned from a week in Dubai with my family. It was really chilled and amazing to get some sunshine.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

I’m inspired by all the powerful women in the industry and feel passionate about supporting women in retail. I love to read about different peoples’ stories and experiences. There’s so much talent out there.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

The competition is growing, and brands need to work harder than ever to maintain customer loyalty.

One piece of advice you would give your younger self?

Get out there, and explore the world and the opportunities it has to offer.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

Professionally, my boss and White Stuff CEO, Jo Jenkins. She is very pragmatic and thinks outside the box. Personally, my husband, as he is a good listener.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

I’m usually watching my boys play football, but I also try to visit the gym myself. In the evenings we often go out for a relaxing dinner.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

We’re moving to a new house, which has a fantastic garden, so I’m excited to spend evenings and weekends in it with my family.