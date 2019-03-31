Beija's pursuit of 'real life' lingerie

Sisters Abbie Miranda and Mazie Fisher have ripped up the rules of sizing in lingerie.

Mazie, left and Abbie, right

Founded by sisters Mazie Fisher and Abbie Miranda in 2016, Beija describes itself as creating “modern lingerie for real life”. The brand began life selling directly to consumers, and is owned by the sisters’ family business, supplier Aura Lingerie. Beija creates designs in three sizes – X,Y and Z – rather than traditional cup sizes, with styles designed to be more inclusive than traditional fits.

In addition to selling on its own website, in October 2018 it opened its debut store in Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross, and there are plans for a second store – at a location to be confirmed – this year. It is also hoping to branch into wholesale this year. Retail prices start at £20 for a thong and bras start at £50. Abbie Miranda answers Drapers’ questions about her fashion life.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Breastfeed my little baby.

What was your first job?

In a warehouse doing a delivery refurbishment. I remember buying furry stickers with the money, so I must have been properly young.

How would you describe the brand in one word?

Modern.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Extra-hot cappuccino.

Where are your favourite places to shop?

A mix of mid-premium online and independent shops that I like the vibe of. Never in central London, apart from Liberty. I mostly shop in East London but I’m not loyal. Paris is great for childrenswear, too.

Last fashion purchase?

A Coco Fennell dress for our launch party [for the store]. The sun and moon print is major. Eye-catching but covered and really easy to wear. It’s had a fair few outings on both me and my sister since purchasing.

Emails or phone calls?

Phone calls. Never a voicemail, though.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Things happen when they are meant to.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

A big, white, neat space with cork walls, a massive wipe-clean board for ideas and bright natural light, and a view of the sunset over the city in the N1C area of London, please.

What is your favourite part of the creative process?

Making the first concepts for a new collection. Gathering the materials, choosing the colours and making the patterns. It’s deeply satisfying.

What has been your proudest moment since you launched?

Opening our first permanent store in Coal Drops Yard. Literally felt all of the feelings.

Last book you read?

The Heart is a Burial Ground by Tamara Colchester.

Last holiday?

Brazil. Last and next.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

Fashion designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

Confusing discounted pricing. It’s a race to the bottom and stressful for the consumer, who ends up not understanding the true value of a product.

What one piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Don’t get stuck on an idea. Move on and let it go, crybaby.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

The technical team. Our family business behind Beija is Aura Lingerie. They are based in west London and do lingerie design, supply and manufacturing for other brands. Their tech team know pretty much everything when it comes to good fit. So if I’m struggling, they always put me on the right track to achieving a well-performing bra. They push me to find better solutions if I’m enthralled by a fabric or shape that just isn’t working well enough. Saves weeks of development, ensues the best product and makes me a hardier creative.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

I’ll be at Yeast Bakery in Hackney after having a swim with my kid. Overcompensating and exhausting myself.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

Summer in Coal Drops Yard with our Beija team and customers. Sun out, fountains on and selling plenty of bikinis. It’s gonna be glorious.