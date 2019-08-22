Cult mule shoes and important instincts with Malone Souliers

Mary Alice Malone, founder of footwear brand Malone Souliers, has created a luxe success with her elegant, architectural designs.

Alice Malone

US-born Mary Alice Malone founded her UK-based footwear brand Malone Souliers in 2014, and it has since grown to become a name to know in the luxury footwear scene. With 20 UK stockists including Net-a-Porter, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, and 300 stockists worldwide, sales are soaring for the brand – up 400% in the past two years.

Known for its signature women’s wave-sided stiletto and strap-front mules, the brand will launch its debut menswear collection for spring 20.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Tend to my baby daughter and then have a coffee.

What was your first job?

My first job was training horses. I’ve loved horses since I was young, so it was only natural that my job was working with them.

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

Unapologetically feminine.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Mushroom coffee with coconut milk, or cappuccino.

Where are your favourite place to shop?

Since having my daughter, I find myself spending a lot of time in [US retailer] Target.

Last fashion purchase? Why did it catch your eye?

A very comfortable yet actually on-trend flannel pyjama outfit.

Emails or phone calls?

Definitely both.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Trust your instinct. I’ll never stop repeating it.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

I would absolutely see myself hosting meetings in a vegan coffee house.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

The technical aspect. I am a problem-solving person.

What has been your proudest moment since you launched?

Launching with Matchesfashion was one of my proudest and most exciting moments.

What’s the last book you read?

The Plant Paradox by Steven Gundry. I really recommend it.

Last holiday?

I went to Tokyo and South Korea for my “Babymoon”. I am always very excited and interested in learning about different cultures.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

She is not directly part of the industry, but Oprah Winfrey is the most inspirational woman in every aspect. What she had personally achieved is incredible.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

Originality [in design]: there is so much going on [it is hard to stand out]. And sustainability. It is a very challenging topic that has to be taken into consideration more and more. I am very happy to see that the fashion industry is becoming very vocal about it.

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

That life is, of course, meant to be challenging!

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

That is a very easy question: my husband.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

Most likely at the gym. Also growing kale in my garden: it has now become a new favourite hobby.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

Everything! I am more than ready.