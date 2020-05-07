Giuseppe Zanotti’s famous Italian adventures

Luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti takes Drapers on an Italian odyssey – from footwear manufacturing in the north, to hidden holiday islands in the south.

Italian luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti founded his eponymous brand in 1994, focused on creating daring, glamorous women’s shoes using classical Italian craftsmanship.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Talon trainer

Zanotti runs the business from San Mauro Pascoli in Emilia-Romagna, Italy – an area famed for its luxury shoe manufacturers. The brand has 568 stockists worldwide, 68 of which are in the UK, including Selfridges, Net-a-Porter and Flannels. It launched its new “Talon” sneaker collaboration with artist Joshua Vides exclusively with Frasers Group-owned Flannels in February.

Retail prices range from £350 for a basic sneaker to £1,000 or more for embellished sandals or boots. Zanotti talks to Drapers about his passion for Italy, his A-list collaborations and the value of taking his mother’s advice.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I walk my dog. I have a French bulldog called Leone and I enjoy walking him in the park around my house. It’s very relaxing and quiet.

What was your first job?

Before I discovered my passion for shoes, I used to DJ in free radio stations in Rimini, northern Italy. Then I moved on to crafting footwear collections instead.

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

Boundary-pushing aesthetics rooted in the finest Italian craftsmanship.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Decaf.

Where are your favourite place to shop?

I’m probably among the few people that still enjoy going to the actual stores – I’m not an online buyer. I like to walk around and observe the shop windows, as well as the inside display, to touch and smell the products.

Most of my favourite shops are in Milan, as I spend a lot of time in this city … especially in Brera, one of the historical neighbour of the city. Here I have my favourite parfume shop, some cool niche antiques stores and art galleries.

What was your last fashion purchase?

Uniqlo – I love their T-shirts. I’m not that kind of guy that goes crazy for the season’s must-have or the latest trends. I like simple, understated clothing. What I’m really crazy about is watches, especially by Patek Philippe.

Emails or phone calls?

Emails. I often have to work around the clock and emails are perfect, as they do not have time zones.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Always follow your gut.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

Where do I start? Probably the realisation of the prototype is the best part. As a designer, when you have your latest creation in your hands, the perfect version, just like you wanted, you immediately feel a sense of joy and confidence.

What has been your proudest moment with the brand?

My proudest memories are linked to the collaborations I run with great talents from fashion, music and entertainment. Be it for a fashion shows – I worked with Kanye West on his very first fashion show in Paris in 2011; for tours – I created Rihanna’s chap boots for her Anti world tour in 2016; or for collaborations – I’ve worked with Jennifer Lopez, Zayn Malik, Rita Ora and Swae Lee, to name a few.

Last holiday?

Ischia, an island off the coast of Italy. Despite being such a famous holiday destination, I have only discovered it lately.

Everybody loves Ischia for its sea, the food, its thermal baths, but it is also an amazing island full of artistic and cultural history: the Aragonese castles, the Villa Arbusto museum, Mortella gardens, are only some of its pearls, which most of the tourists don’t know.

Who in the fashion industry inspires you?

I adore Thierry Mugler. His work was so visionary and I design for the same powerful and irresistible femme fatale he depicted in his world.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

One of the biggest issues I see now is that everything is so fast, especially consumption. Customers see things on the Instagram, during the fashion shows, or presentations, also worn by their favourite stars, and immediately they want to have them. This speed is not easy to match with our creative and production processes: the quality and creativity of high fashion require time.

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

It’s OK to make mistakes, as far as they come from your own actions and decisions. We learn everything from our errors, so no regrets, don’t have too much anxiety about them.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

This may sound very Italian, but my mum is the person I trust the most and she always has the right answer.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

I enjoy spending time on my boat. I would invite some friends and have nice dinners with fresh fish I source from local fishermen and good wine, good music and good vibes. It’s really a way to recharge your batteries.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

We have already had an exciting start the year: the launch of a capsule collection with rapper Swae Lee and the presentation of our latest brand new trainer style, the Talon, which we launched in February at Flannels in London, with the artist Joshua Vides.