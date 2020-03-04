Meet the man leading Lulu Guinness's reinvention

Lulu Guinness’s creative director David Hodgson talks French bulldogs, flat whites and taking the helm of a classic British brand.

David Hodgson

David Hodgson took on the role of creative director at British accessories brand Lulu Guinness in October 2018, and has led a revamp of the brand’s signature style.

Originally founded in 1989, the label is best known for its signature “lips” bag, and has 33 stockists worldwide including Very.com and QVC in the UK.

As Hodgson’s first designs for Lulu Guinness launch into stores for spring 20, he talks to Drapers about his vision for the brand and his life in London.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Feed the family – coffee and scrambled eggs for my husband and me, and food for the dog.

What was your first job?

Dog walker and a paper round.

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

Bags with personality – to be placed proudly on the table, not on the floor.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Flat white, strong.

Where are your favourite place to shop?

Goodhood on Curtain Road in East London. I’ve been shopping there for years. They have amazing pieces and the staff are super friendly.

Last fashion purchase? Why did it catch your eye?

A Guilty Pleasures knitted leopard print jumper in pink. For obvious reasons.

Emails or phone calls?

Phone calls.

Lulu guinness ss20 campaign large queenie chocolate

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Talk to people how you would like to be spoken to.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

Somewhere that serves food all day. Or, if that fails, our new store in Covent Garden [which opens in March] will have an amazing meeting and exhibition space.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

I can’t pick just one thing. I love having an idea at the beginning of the process just as much as I love seeing the finished product out in the real world.

What has been your proudest moment since you joined the brand?

Seeing people enjoy the bags as much as I’ve enjoyed creating them. Especially the Bingo Bibi [handbag] which is my personal favourite.

What’s the last book you read?

I’m currently reading Oprah Winfrey’s What I Know for Sure.

Last holiday? Norfolk coast for New Year.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

I love what [skate store] Palace do. They are completely different from Lulu but I love how they’ve been really single-minded to their ethos and DNA.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

Environmentally, the fashion industry is facing challenges at every level, I think it’s very important we make responsible decisions when it comes to creating our product so that we can be as sustainable as possible.

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Everything works out in the end. Keep working hard.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My husband Henry [Holland – of House of Holland fame].

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

My weekend centres around Victoria Park in London, where we live. We’re often seen walking our French bulldog around the park or otherwise catching up with friends and doing jobs around the house like the gardening, which I love.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

I’m really looking forward to seeing our new collections launch in February and September, the new Covent Garden store opening in March and finally being able to share all the other exciting collaborations and special projects we have been working on – like our collection with illustrator Joey Yu that launches in March.