Piece of White: re-imagining the classic white shirt

Turkish designer Zeynep Tansung has won a legion of celebrity fans – including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and influencer Pernille Teisbaek – with her brand Piece of White, which reimagines the classic white shirt.

Zeynep Tansung

Tansung started the brand in 2017 after struggling to find the perfect white shirt.

Key pieces include poplin shirts with statement puff sleeves and wrap detailing, silk shirts with organza sleeves, and flowing shirt dresses.

It is now stocked by retailers including Revolve and Moda Operandi, as well as Bloomingdale’s in the Middle East. Sales grew by 42% last year.

Retail prices range from £300 to £420 for shirts and from £400 to £550 for dresses and jumpsuits.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Hear the voices of my kids calling me and go into their room.

Piece of White spring 20

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

Timeless wardrobe essentials with a seasonless approach.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Americano.

Last fashion purchase?

Dior rain boots since I am moving to rainy London and thought they’d come in useful.

Emails or phone calls?

Emails always.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Never postpone anything

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

Our showroom in Bebek, Istanbul

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

I love drawing.

What has been your proudest moment since you launched the brand?

The moment we saw the Instagram post of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing our Ewa jumpsuit was definitely breath-taking. It was a very proud moment and a big pleasure to be able to tap into her style with our designs.

What’s the last book you read?

I read Peppa Pig to my children. But for myself, it was Siblings Without Rivalry by Adele Faber.

Last holiday?

Tulum in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, in January.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

My all-time favourite brand is Saint Laurent. I am inspired by its identity, timeless designs, mood and everything it does.

What one piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Enjoy your time more.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My husband and my brother.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

Activities with the kids.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

Going on a hot holiday during the winter is one of the most exciting events of the year for me. We are trying to do this almost every year. I am looking forward to that restful and relaxing time of the year.