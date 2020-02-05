Purposeful design: Timberland returns to it roots

Timberland design director Nick Barber loves to “create narratives” with his lines, and is proud of the brand’s eco-friendly stance.

Timberland’s global apparel design director Nick Barber joined the company five years ago. His career has spanned numerous sports and lifestyle brands, including Bench, Henri Lloyd and Umbro. He says moving to Timberland in 2015 and leading its clothing category seemed like “a nice, exciting challenge”, as it is known for its footwear.

Based in Switzterland, he is currently responsible for a team of 12 designers who divide their time creating apparel for the brand’s three target groups: the ”city lifestyle-r”; “outdoor seeker” and “street-savvy customer”. Menswear wholesale prices range from £8 for a jersey T-shirt to £180 for a waterproof parka.

With Timberland’s focus on amplifying its brand purpose, Barber is proud to support the company’s sustainability initiatives from using recycled materials and organic cotton to protecting nature and encouraging consumers’ well-being.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Get dressed, then head straight to my espresso machine.

What was your first job?

I worked in the produce department at what was Safeway supermarket.

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

Timberland stands for nature and a greener future.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

A double espresso every time.

Where are your favourite places to shop?

Every time I go home to Manchester, I visit [menswear independent] Oi Polloi. They’re a great centre for indie fashion and have great taste… I always end up spending money when I go there!

Last fashion purchase? Why did it catch your eye?

A jacket from [Italian brand] ABCL. They’re based in Venice but use a lot of Japanese material, which is what attracted me to the jacket.

Emails or phone calls?

Face to face is always best. If not, email: you have more time to consider your responses and can share images, which is handy for my line of work.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Always keep pushing forward and try to break new ground, be it from an innovation or style perspective. As a designer, I am constantly challenged to give consumers something new and to improve on previous seasons and collections.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

Somewhere outdoors on a sunny day.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

I like all aspects but am very much involved in the beginning of the process. Creating narratives for the upcoming seasons and guiding the team’s thoughts and ideas is a very exciting and important part of the design process. I also love the end, when everyone’s hard work comes together and we get excited about the product. I’m very lucky that I love my career and all aspects of it!

What has been your proudest moment since joining the company?

Launching our “Plant the Change” initiative [Timberland has committed to planting 50 million trees around the world over the next five years]. Timberland has made a promise to [address] the climate crisis and is tackling a problem that everyone is talking about, but not doing all that much about…

What’s the last book you read?

The Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells.

Last holiday?

It was a fun one – we went on a family trip to Florida and did the whole Disney experience.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

There’s a few people – I’m really inspired by [British designer] Sir Paul Smith and his whole creative process. It’s amazing how he is able to find inspiration in everything! I was also lucky enough to work with [Dior’s artistic designer] Kim Jones at Umbro. As a young designer, watching his process and ground-breaking ideas come to life was really inspiring. And now, at Timberland, our creative director Christopher Raeburn has introduced a new approach to the creative process and is a strong advocate of making new things from otherwise waste.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

The amount of waste and energy that the industry generates is a huge problem. As creators, we really need to address these issues and start thinking differently. We can’t go on stripping the earth of its resources.

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Be bold and confident, always believe in your ability and trust your instinct.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My wife.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

I’m a really keen cyclist and living in Switzerland is great for that. We have some amazing roads for cycling and hiking, so I’m usually outdoors.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

Continuing to do what Timberland does best and keep pushing things forward. We’ve done a lot of purpose-driven work in the last 12-months and I’m very excited to see the 2020 collections hit the stores and see how we can learn from them.