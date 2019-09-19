Tikiboo: a brand with a powerful print run

Neon brights and bold prints are women’s activewear brand Tikiboo’s signature styles – and its eyecatching approach is driving soaring sales.

Daniel Jobbins

Women’s activewear brand Tikiboo launched in 2015 with a focus on vibrant athleisure styles. Co-founders and husband and wife duo Daniel and Faye Jobbins set up the business after Faye, a personal trainer, perceived a lack of fun designs in the market.

At launched, Daniel and Faye designed prints, packed orders and created their website from their living room in Windsor.

Exuberant prints, such as graffiti and leopard, combined with bold, bright colours are now the brand’s signature. Retail prices start at £12 for sports bras and £15 for leggings.

In the first year sales hit £480,000 and have soared since launch. Net sales were up 70% year on year to £1.5m for the year to 31 May 2019, as the pair reaped the rewards of investments in marketing, increased product categories and a growing team of full-time employees, which not totals seven people based in Windsor.

Daniel Jobbins talks Drapers through his life in fashion.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Coffee and maintaining a daily streak on the Duolingo app: I’m trying to become fluent in more languages.



What was your first job?

Trainee sign engraver. I ended up learning a few printing techniques, which are relevant for garment printing today.

How would you describe Tikiboo?

A brand that’s not afraid to embrace colour and stand out from the crowd.

What’s your coffee order?

Americano.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. The pace feels less rushed than shopping in London, and it’s not overwhelming like the Westfield shopping centres.

Last fashion purchase?

A Desigual T-shirt from El Corte Inglés in Fuengirola. I love understanding the whole print and manufacturing process, and it caught my eye as it featured many different print media types combined, including DTG [digital], embroidery and vinyl print.

Emails or phone calls?

Emails, as I can answer them outside regular working hours.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Embrace change: always be willing to adapt, as nothing stays the same forever.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

Somewhere spacious and close to home with working air con.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

Challenge. I like the restriction of working within boundaries, be it a canvas size, colour palette limitations or printable area on a garment.

Knowing the creative restrictions of a product or project forces me to think outside the box, and pushes me to be more creative.

What has been your proudest moment since you launched?

Seeing so many customers wearing our products at the London Marathon for the past two years. You don’t quite realise how much of an impact you’re making on peoples’ lives until you physically see people around you wearing your products.

What is the last book you read?

The Emperor of Sound: A Memoir by Timbaland and Veronica Chambers. I previously worked in the music industry and Timbaland has always inspired me as a music producer – reading his life story even more so.

Last holiday?

Fuengirola, Spain

Who in the industry inspires you?

Ben Francis, the Gymshark co-founder. To see how far he’s come with his business in such a short space of time, his vision for the future and how he remains humble is very inspiring. He’s a great role model.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

Adapting to the changing shopping habits of an always-online customer. Technology improves every year and the way it is being used to purchase and promote fashion is evolving faster than some fashion companies can keep up with.

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Read Drapers and work in the fashion industry sooner rather than later. I’ve worked in so many different industries over the years and I wish I’d chosen this path earlier.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My wife and business partner, Faye Jobbins.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

If I’m not catching up on the less fun side of the business – emails, accounting and web development – I’ll probably be spending time with my wife and daughter. If I have any actual spare time, I’ll be making music in my studio.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

Growing a larger team of talented staff members, increasing our range of products to cater for new audiences and expansion into new territories around the globe.