Netflix, fame and Fiorucci: Daniel Fletcher's fashion journey

In the first of a new series, Drapers 30 Under 30 alumnus Daniel Fletcher tells us his career story.

In this new series, we meet alumni from our annual search for rising stars in the fashion industry, Drapers 30 Under 30, and learn how their careers have progressed. First up is designer Daniel Fletcher, founder of menswear label Daniel W Fletcher and artistic director of menswear at Italian label Fiorucci.

In the world before coronavirus, Daniel Fletcher was having an extremely good year. The designer was celebrating clinching a big new job as the artistic director of menswear at Fiorucci. His own label, Daniel W Fletcher, was going from strength to strength. He was also enjoying newfound fame after a star turn on February’s Netflix reality show Next in Fashion, in which designers from around the world competed for a $250,000 (£200,000) prize.

When Drapers speaks to Fletcher, shortly before the closure of non-essential stores – including Fiorucci’s – was imposed on 23 March, the new challenges facing fashion retail under the coronavirus epidemic were only just emerging.

Nonetheless, Fletcher is firmly focused on the future, and his journey offers lessons for other designers at the start of their careers.

Daniel W Fletcher spring 20

Fletcher was named as a talent in the ascendant in Drapers’ 30 Under 30 class of 2018. He started his eponymous menswear label almost by accident in 2015 after he graduated from Central Saint Martins. US retailer Opening Ceremony bought his graduate collection and Fletcher learnt to build a fashion brand on the job, balancing the business with stints designing leather goods at luxury powerhouse Louis Vuitton immediately after graduating, under then menswear artistic director Kim Jones, and consulting on menswear for London Fashion Week designer JW Anderson. Opening Ceremony remains a stockist of Daniel W Fletcher, alongside department store Liberty and Canada’s Ssense. In 2017, Fletcher was nominated for the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

In December last year, Fletcher was announced as the artistic director of menswear at heritage Italian brand Fiorucci. Founded in 1967 by Elio Fiorucci, the label was a pop culture sensation of the 1970s and 1980s, worn by stars such as Madonna and known for its graphic T-shirts and skin-tight denim.

Despite its cult following, Fiorucci went into administration in 1989. It was largely absent from the fashion landscape until it was bought in 2015 from Japanese textile company Itochu by Knickerbox founders Stephen and Janie Schaffer. Fiorucci relaunched in 2017, and opened a 5,000 sq ft store in an old chocolate factory in London’s Soho.

I do think it helped that I was able to have more of a rounded approach Daniel Fletcher

“My appointment happened very quickly,” Fletcher explains. “One of my old interns was working there, and said it was looking to regenerate menswear, that my name had been thrown around the office and that I should talk to them.

“I loved Fiorucci – it has a great name and a great history – but I hadn’t seen much of what it had been doing since the relaunch. I met with Janie late last year and it was all very quick from there: I was in the office two weeks later. We made the announcement in December and I presented my first collection at London Fashion Week Men’s in January 2020.”

One reason Fiorucci was interested in Fletcher was the business acumen he had gained from running his own brand: “I do think it helped that I was able to have more of a rounded approach and talk not just about design, but strategy for sales, marketing and production.”

Fletcher turned to the brand’s sprawling archives for inspiration, seeking to respect its heritage while pushing its menswear to be more fashion forward: “I really looked back at the archive, which was incredible. I found things I could have never imagined in there, like an Andy Warhol print [Warhol was a regular visit to Fiorucci’s New York store in the 1970s], Polaroids of Madonna performing at Fiorucci stores and jeans that had been hand painted by artist Keith Haring.

“Designers dream of that kind of research, and I didn’t even have to look for it: it was all in a big warehouse in Essex. For me, it was about paying homage to the history of Fiorucci.”



I want to make the brand this cultural melting pot Daniel Fletcher

Hero pieces from Fletcher’s debut collection for Fiorucci included disco-style silk shirts, vibrant knitwear, vinyl trousers and boiler suits influenced by pitstop crews. Retail prices range from £30 for a cap to £450 for a coat. The brand will not reveal wholesale prices.

A central ambition for Fletcher was to add new product categories – such as tailoring and outerwear – to the brand’s menswear offer. Fans love its denim, printed T-shirts and sweatshirts, many of which feature Fiorucci’s hallmark kitsch angel motif, but Fletcher wants to bring more customers into the fold with directional pieces.

“We want to be taken seriously as a fashion brand,” he explains. “We do some really strong business around the denim and the angels with our core customer, and we want to keep that while also growing the fashion side of the brand. One way will be through collaboration, which has always been key: Madonna played her first gig in a Fiorucci store. I want to make the brand this cultural melting pot.”

Describing himself as a typical “control freak Virgo”, Fletcher says running his own brand and leading menswear at Fiorucci has forced him to recognise where he needs to relinquish the reins. He splits his time between the Fiorucci studio in Soho and the Daniel W Fletcher space in Hackney’s London Fields. New hires at Daniel W Fletcher, including a product developer and customer service assistant in February, have helped him to balance the workload.

Those new hires have partly been made possible by a boost in sales at the label following Fletcher’s appearance on the debut series of Next in Fashion. Presented by TV presenter and designer Alexa Chung and Queer Eye star Tan France, the show gave contestants a different challenge each episode – such as designing activewear, lingerie and streetwear – and was judged by famous fashion faces including Tommy Hilfiger, Phillip Lim and Christopher Kane. The designer deemed least successful was then eliminated from the show. Fletcher made it all the way to the grand finale, eventually coming second to South Korean designer Minju Kim.

“The platform Next in Fashion has given me has opened the brand up to a wider, much more diverse audience,” Fletcher says. “Pre-Netflix, the customer tended to be someone really interested in fashion, who might have discovered the brand via London Fashion Week Men’s or a high-end fashion magazine. Now, we’re attracting customers who are interested in me as a person and are then discovering the brand. It has really helped with brand awareness, because Netflix is huge around the world.”

Fiorucci spring 20

This new Daniel W Fletcher customer tends to buy core, more affordable product. Retail prices range from £65 for a scarf to £750 for a duffel coat. Fletcher says he has “never sold so many T-shirts (£65) before”.

Fletcher says he is considering introducing more items at lower price points, such as sportswear, to the offer. Accessories such as leather goods are another growth opportunity.

Fletcher says taking part in Next in Fashion was a risk, as he had no way of knowing how the show would be received by the industry or by audiences, or the calibre of the other designers, and admits it could have been “trash TV”:

“I was really nervous. I was first contacted about the show in December 2018, and did a couple of interviews with producers over Skype. It didn’t feel real until I was flying out to LA last year for filming.

“I had reservations, but I thought: ‘I’ve worked really hard for four years and I’m at the point where the brand could take off, or I could stop it in and go and work for someone else. Doing the show has given me the courage to take leaps of faith.”

Fletcher urges those looking to take their first steps into a career in fashion to gain as much experience as they can, work for other people and soak up as much knowledge as possible: “You have to learn to trust other people. Know you can’t do everything yourself and bring talent into the fold.”