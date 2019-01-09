Nick wilson

The Dune Group IT director Cécile Delforge is full of praise for this tech superstar. She describes Wilson as a “fantastic asset who has had a major impact in improving business processes and systems across the company”.

Wilson’s long list of achievements at the footwear retailer include introducing a new till system in all its standalone stores, improving stock visibility, and implementing the introduction of gift cards in stores and online.

“His role is fast paced, demanding and complex, but Nick delivers this in a collected and composed manner, going above and beyond his role,” Delforge adds.

Wilson started his career in retail at department store Debenhams, after securing a business placement role in 2008 as part of his degree in Business and ICT at Sheffield Hallam University.

“I remember someone telling me in my first week that I would be bitten by the retail bug and that I wouldn’t want to leave the industry,” Wilson recalls. “They’ve been right so far!”

He loves the speed at which retail moves and how companies are forced to keep up with customer’s constantly evolving expectations. Wilson joined the Dune Group in 2015 after stints at Tesco and retail consultancy GSOT. His biggest achievement to date was being made head of IT business solutions in 2017, which includes managing a team of 15.

The Dune Group chief executive James Cox has been a guiding influence over Wilson’s career, and challenges him to push himself and continue learning as much as possible. Future ambitions include undertaking an MBA.