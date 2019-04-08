Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: Canada Goose braves the rain, Liberty turns a page and the BFA turns 120

8 April 2019

CanadaGoose_Oliver Cheshire

Rain or shine: Outerwear brand Canada Goose embraced the April showers during the launch of its terrace takeover at luxury London department store Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge last week. Until 28 April, the terrace will feature art installations including giant raindrops that change colour when they come into contact with water. Throughout the month, visitors to the terrace will be able to try on jackets from the spring 19 collection while enjoying a Canadian-inspired food and cocktail menu. Drapers joined guests including model Oliver Cheshire (pictured) at the opening party, sheltering from the rain in style.

    Rain or shine: Outerwear brand Canada Goose embraced the April showers during the launch of its terrace takeover at luxury London department store Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge last week. Until 28 April, the terrace will feature art installations including giant raindrops that change colour when they come into contact with water. Throughout the month, visitors to the terrace will be able to try on jackets from the spring 19 collection while enjoying a Canadian-inspired food and cocktail menu. Drapers joined guests including model Oliver Cheshire (pictured) at the opening party, sheltering from the rain in style.

    Columbia hits Carnaby: Drapers joined Columbia vice-president and general manager of EMEA, Matthieu Schegg (pictured with Drapers' Grace Whelan), at the opening of the sportswear brand’s new flagship store on Carnaby Street. Columbia’s new partner Gabby Logan joined guests to unveil the concept store and launch the #switchoffandreconnect campaign, inspiring guests to switch off their electronic devices and get out into nature.

    Heights of summer: Drapers' Emily Sutherland joined cricket star and Jacamo ambassador Freddie Flintoff on the rooftop of Shoreditch’s Boundary Hotel to celebrate his summer collection with the retailer. Guests enjoyed champagne and non-alcoholic blackberry Bellinis, and later tucked into sharing platters of steak, halloumi and tuna skewers.

    Celebrating craftsmanship: The British Footwear Association kicked off its 120th anniversary celebrations last week, with an exclusive shoe exhibition in Northampton. Within the city’s Delapré Abbey, shoes from 11 UK manufacturers including Church's, Cheaney, Tricker's and Dr Martens, were on display. Guests included BFA members and press.

    A full cup: Shoe brand Ruby Shoo teased a brand new design this week – a high heel covered in bra print and measured in bra cup sizes rather than traditional shoe sizes. Claiming to be part of its new “Booby Shoo" collection, the product was actually an April Fool's joke in support of the charity Breast Cancer Care.

    Liberty belles: Drapers’ Katie Imms (right) caught up with Liberty London‘s chief marketing officer, Madeleine Macey, at the launch of the department store’s first bi-annual publication, The Liberty Book, in London last week. The first edition focuses on the theme of travel and features stories and memories from Liberty brands and designers.

