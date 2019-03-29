Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Off the Record: Circus performance, Mountain Warehouse climb, Fred Perry fun and more

29 March 2019 By

Twenty Club

A night with the Circus: Drapers’ Keely Stocker (left) joined members of the prestigious Twenty Club last week, including Chris Tideman (middle) and Kate Hardcastle (right), for a night of food, bubbles and networking with retail leaders. Speaker for the evening was Dilys Maltby, founder of Circus Brand Consultancy, who talked about her career of bringing brands’ stories to life.

1/5

Hide caption

  • Twenty Club

    A night with the Circus: Drapers’ Keely Stocker (left) joined members of the prestigious Twenty Club last week, including Chris Tideman (middle) and Kate Hardcastle (right), for a night of food, bubbles and networking with retail leaders. Speaker for the evening was Dilys Maltby, founder of Circus Brand Consultancy, who talked about her career of bringing brands’ stories to life.

  • 2

    Mountains of fun: Drapers joined menswear designer Kit Neale at the launch of his collaboration with outdoorwear retailer Mountain Warehouse. The 26-piece capsule collection features Neale’s signature bold prints combined with the technical, outdoor-ready Mountain Warehouse product range. Primed to kit out shoppers for the festival season, the collection features graphic T-shirts, fleeces, rain jackets and even a tent – adorned with a print inspired by vintage travel badges and postcards. (Pictured are Kit Neale with Drapers fashion and features writer Harriet Brown).

  • art comes first design duo copy

    Record time: Drapers news reporter Isabella Fish (centre) joined Art Comes First menswear design duo Shaka Maidoh (right) and Sam Lambert last week to celebrate the launch of their collaboration with Fred Perry at the heritage sportswear brand’s shop at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross. The colourful collection is inspired by the designers’ record collection and guests were encouraged to BYOV (bring your own vinyl) for DJ Harris Elliott to spin on the night.

  • Earth Hour in Carnaby

    Carnaby goes dark: Carnaby’s iconic arch has been taken over with wildlife: blue whales, frogs, elephant, tigers and walruses, in support of Earth Hour – the worldwide “switch-off” event on 30 March. At 8.30pm millions of people joined in and turned off their lights for one hour, in a bid to give a #Voicefortheplanet. Carnaby’s giant plug and bulbs art installation on Ganton Street, and Julian Opie’s street art installation “Shaida Walking”, were switched off as part of the campaign.

  • Budgy Smuggler

    Budgys not Brexit: Australian swimwear brand Budgy Smuggler has called on MPs to consider a new proposal – to “Forget the EU” and “Join the AU” – and form a new super-union between the two nations. The campaign launched in the UK last week on a branded bus outside the Houses of Parliament, alongside a group of advocates dressed in nothing but their Budgys.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week. 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.