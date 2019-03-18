Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Off the Record: Converse campaign, IWD events and Jodie Kidd's collaboration

18 March 2019

Iwd bfbpanel 42

Women's week: As part of International Women's Day on 8 March, property company Shaftesbury held a week of events at Seven Dials in London's Covent Garden. At a panel discussion at Shaftesbury's IWD hub on Monmouth Street, industry experts including Julie Deane of The Cambridge Satchel Company discussed topics around gender equality and work life balance.

1/10

Hide caption

  • Iwd bfbpanel 42

    Women's week: As part of International Women's Day on 8 March, property company Shaftesbury held a week of events at Seven Dials in London's Covent Garden. At a panel discussion at Shaftesbury's IWD hub on Monmouth Street, industry experts including Julie Deane of The Cambridge Satchel Company discussed topics around gender equality and work life balance.

  • Iwd bfbpanel 5
  • Iwd bfbpanel 24
  • Riccardo sciutto left, andrea bonomi from investindustrial right and his wife gioia bonomi.

    Sergio steps up: Italian footwear brand Sergio Rossi opened its new London store in Mayfair last week. The shop on Mount Street will be the first store in the world to carry the menswear capsule collection. Guests at a cocktail reception to celebrate the launch included boutique owner Alex Eagle, influencer Lizzy Hadfield, agent Camilla Lowther and actress Tanya Reynolds. Pictured: Sergio Rossi CEO Riccardo Sciutto, Andrea Bonomi from Sergio Rossi owner Investindustrial, and his wife, Gioia Bonomi.

  • 013a5324
  • Paria

    Spark of inspiration: Footwear brand Converse is celebrating the next generation of London’s female creatives with a new campaign. A film “Spark Progress” will document the creative process of women in the capital, including London Fashion Week Men’s designers Paria Farzaneh and Feng Chen Wang. The campaign's mantra is “While others are busy deciding our future, we’re busy making our own.”

  • Feng final select06
  • Ct70 black hi pair
  • Pedro rodriguez and amanda evans 7.2

    Plastic fantastic: Drapers’ Isabella Fish (centre) joined Ocean5 founder, Amanda Evans, and its creative director, Pedro Rodriguez, in celebration of its first pop-up store located at 67B Neal Street, Covent Garden. The sustainable footwear brand, which launched in November, aims to #turnthetide by transforming plastic waste into a fashion solution. Ocean5 has recycled more than 25,000 plastic bottles, harvested from the sea, to create its range of sliders (retail price £150) and trainers (£200).

  • Country pursuits

    Country pursuits: Drapers joined Philip and Helen Gutteridge (pictured), co-founders of luxury accessories brand Englana, and British model Jodie Kidd at the Ivy Soho Brassiere to celebrate the trio’s spring 19 collaboration. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception before settling down for lunch.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.