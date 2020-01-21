Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: Drapers in Berlin, luxury sustainability and Balenciaga bushfire support

21 January 2020

Berlin Wrangler

Denim destination: In the midst of a busy week of trade shows in Berlin, Drapers’ Harriet Brown and Isabella Fish took a trip to Seek to meet with Simon Fisher, the new MD of Kontoor Brands (which owns denim brands Wrangler and Lee Jeans). They were joined on the Wrangler stand by members of the Wrangler team, who presented the new autumn 20 collection and gave an insight into what lies ahead for the business.

    Denim destination: In the midst of a busy week of trade shows in Berlin, Drapers’ Harriet Brown and Isabella Fish took a trip to Seek to meet with Simon Fisher, the new MD of Kontoor Brands (which owns denim brands Wrangler and Lee Jeans). They were joined on the Wrangler stand by members of the Wrangler team, who presented the new autumn 20 collection and gave an insight into what lies ahead for the business.

  • Walpole chairmans dinner

    Sustainable supper: British luxury brands united at Walpole's annual CEO and Chairmen's dinner last week, to celebrate the launch of the association's Sustainability Manifesto. (From left) Burberry's Marco Gentile, Harrods' Michael Ward, Walpole's Helen Brocklebank, Dunhill's Andrew Maag and Johnstons of Elgin's Jenny Urquhart were among the 100 brands represented at the dinner held at Ten Trinity Square in London.

  • Riani's Dolce Vita

    Riani’s sweet life: German premium label Riani presented its autumn 20 collection as part of Berlin's Mercedez-Benz Fashion Week at event venue Kratwerk on 15 January. The "Dolce Vita" collection focused on sustainable materials, such as “Eco fur” and organic cotton. After the show, guests headed across the city to a glittering afterparty at Hotel Zoo where to dance the night away and celebrate the biggest week in Germany’s fashion calendar.

  • The Prince goes patchworking

    Patchwork Prince: The Prince of Wales joined knitters at the Prince's Trust's Dumfries House in Ayrshire last week. They were working to create an art installation to be draped over a bridge on the estate, before being dismantled to provide warm blankets the Glaswegian homeless. Members of nearby Cumnock Rugby Club, school pupils and members of the local Boys' Brigade and Brownies groups were brought together by to produce the patchwork masterpiece.

  • Balenciaga koala bushfire T-shirts

    Top koala-tee: In response to Australia's ongoing bushfire crisis, Balenciaga has released unisex T-shirts (£350) and hoodies (£595) that feature an image of the vulnerable Australian koala. All the proceeds from the sales of these items will be donated to “the most appropriate” local conservation organisation selected by the Kering Group and Balenciaga sustainability experts. They went live exclusively on the Balenciaga website last week.

Find out what’s been happening on the fashion retail social scene.

