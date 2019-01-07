Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: festive winners, good deeds and cult brand revival

7 January 2019 By Drapers Reporters

Chinese giveaway: JD.com, the Chinese etailer, has partnered with more than 1,500 brands to raise money for the country’s disadvantaged children. Working with charity Wardrobe of Love, JD.com donated a portion of sales from partner brands to deliver clothing, books and school bags to children living in remote areas and battling harsh conditions.

    Winter winner: Premium retailer Young Ideas’ Derby store was crowned the winner of Drapers' annual independent Christmas window competition. Young Ideas, which also has stores in Ashbourne and Lichfield, impressed with its vibrant giant nutcracker soldiers, one of which is clutching a sprawling list of people to buy gifts for. Sprigs of festive holly also brought a touch of Christmas cheer to the retailer’s windows.

    Back to the 1990s: Luxury etailer Farfetch has teamed up with vintage experts Byronesque to exclusively relaunch the cult 1990s brand Vexed Generation. The 11-piece menswear collection launched on Farfetch, and features re-issues of the brand’s signature styles. Vexed Generation design duo Adam Thorpe and Joe Hunter originally aimed to express a generation’s dissatisfaction with changes to London in the early 1990s, and designs are designed to communicate social and environmental concerns.

    In the money: Former Drapers editor Eric Musgrave battled through a tense round of questioning on ITV’s Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?, which aired last week. Musgrave was praised by presenter Jeremy Clarkson on his snappy dress sense and walked away with a prize of £64,000.

Find out what’s happening on fashion’s social scene 

Comment

