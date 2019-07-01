Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Off the Record: Gant's tennis tournament; exploring JD.com's Beijing HQ; Summer cocktails with J Lindeberg

1 July 2019

jd.com 1

Eastern promise: Drapers headed East to visit JD.com in Beijing, China, last week following its annual 618 shopping festival. Reporter Grace Whelan got an inside look at the retailer's headquarters and was one of the first to be given a glimpse of a JD.com warehouse and see state-of-the-art logistics technology in use. Keep your eyes out for a full report in Drapers soon.

  • bristol bears women

    Star bras: Sports bra brand Shock Absorber is championing women’s sport by becoming a principal partner to women's football team Bristol City WFC and rugby team Bristol Bears Women ahead of the 2019/20 season. In addition to sponsorship, players will be kitted out in Shock Absorber’s Extreme Impact range and educated on the importance of wearing a proper sports bra. El Snowsill from Bristol Bears and Sophie Baggaley from Bristol City will also be acting as Shock Absorber brand ambassadors.

  • bristol city women
  • caroline rush naomi campbell credit darren gerrish british fashion council

    Fashion icon: The British Fashion Council will present iconic 1990s supermodel Naomi Campbell (right, with BFC boss Caroline Rush) with the Fashion Icon Award at The Fashion Awards 2019, on Monday 2 December at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Campbell will be recognised for her contribution to the fashion industry, her career as a supermodel, and her philanthropic work with charities and efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa.

  • gant otr

    Gant, set and match: Drapers joined lifestyle brand Gant at its pre-Wimbledon tennis tournament at Roehampton last week. Guests watched players including Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Frances Tiafoe face off on the grass courts at the west London club. Pictured: Drapers’ Harriet Brown and Ferguson Patterson, Gant’s managing director for northern Europe.

  • J lindeberg

    Swedish summer party: Drapers’ Isabella Fish (left) and Samantha Warrington (right) joined J Lindeberg’s creative director Jens Werner at the Swedish brand’s new showroom in Shoreditch for the unveiling of his spring 20 collection “British Modernisation”. Guests sipped on summery cocktails and enjoyed a DJ set by Ewen Spencer.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

