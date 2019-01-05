New year fashion industry job changes: featuring Moss Bros, AllSaints and Shop Direct

The former online CEO of Missguided, Gareth Jones, is joining Moss Bros Group as a non-executive director.

Read the story in full: Gareth Jones to join Moss Bros board





Premium fashion retailer AllSaints has hired former Ted Baker womenswear director Catherine Scorey Jobling as its new chief operations officer.

Read the story in full: Exclusive: AllSaints hires Ted Baker’s Scorey





Shop Direct’s group finance director Derek Harding will leave the business early 2019.

Read the story in full: Derek Harding to leave Shop Direct

Looking for your perfect role? Or are you recruiting for talented fashion retail professionals?

Join our online careers fair on 31 January 2019.

REGISTER NOW at Your Fashion Future: Live! 2019