New year fashion industry job changes: featuring Moss Bros, AllSaints and Shop Direct

Your need-to-know summary of high-profile job changes in the fashion retail sector
Moss Bros
The former online CEO of Missguided, Gareth Jones, is joining Moss Bros Group as a non-executive director.
Read the story in full: Gareth Jones to join Moss Bros board
AllSaints
Premium fashion retailer AllSaints has hired former Ted Baker womenswear director Catherine Scorey Jobling as its new chief operations officer.
Read the story in full: Exclusive: AllSaints hires Ted Baker’s Scorey
Shop Direct
Shop Direct’s group finance director Derek Harding will leave the business early 2019.
Read the story in full: Derek Harding to leave Shop Direct
