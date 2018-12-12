Kenny Wilson, CEO, Dr Martens

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.Learn more
13 December 2018 5:00 pm
13 December 2018 4:46 pm
13 December 2018 3:09 pm
13 December 2018 2:08 pm
Struggling Superdry is betting on a new kidswear collection to help turn the business around, but its success will hang on the strength of the product, industry experts have said.
Entries are now open for the Drapers Digital Awards - recognising the best of the best in ecommerce across the fashion industry in the UK and Ireland.
13 December 2018 7:53 am
13 December 2018 7:44 am
12 December 2018 0:01 am
As the UK’s mid-market faces ongoing challenges, supplier Carmel Clothing is looking overseas for new opportunities.
Drapers Footwear Awards 19 will recognise and celebrate the footwear's very best from across the UK and Ireland.
We have 18 exciting categories up for contest, including International Footwear Business of the Year and Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year.
7 December 2018 3:57 pm
7 December 2018 3:55 pm
7 December 2018 3:36 pm
7 December 2018 3:31 pm
Francesca Aiello, founder of cult swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, has a new label, and is getting ready for spring 19
11 December 2018 11:37 am
10 December 2018 4:28 pm
7 December 2018 7:00 am
6 December 2018 5:26 pm
As the year comes to a close, Drapers speaks to independent retailers to reflect on this year’s trends and see what’s in store for 2019.
Taking place on 29 November 2018, the Drapers Awards recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector.
Book your table now before it's too late
12 December 2018 11:41 am
12 December 2018 11:18 am
11 December 2018 3:05 pm
12 December 2018
Former Cath Kidston CEO Kenny Wilson joined Dr Martens in May.
EMAP Publishing Limited Company number
7880758 (England & Wales) Registered address:
7th Floor, Vantage London, Great West Road,
Brentford, United Kingdom, TW8 9AG
Site powered by Webvision