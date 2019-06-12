Rosi Farrow hunts down the best swimwear from around the globe

Swimwear aficionado Rosi Farrow is celebrating a milestone birthday of her resortwear etailer Beach Cafe.

Rosi Farrow is the founder of fashion agency Studio Thirteen, which works with brands including Cecilie Copenhagen, and of resortwear etailer Beach Cafe. Beach Cafe stocks labels such as Seafolly, Cult Gaia, Hunza G and Varley, and is celebrating its 10th birthday this month.

To mark the occasion, it is launching a capsule collection of exclusive pieces from designers Loveshackfancy, Juliet Dunn and Melissa Odabash, among others. Prices for swimsuits range from £67 for Seafolly to £370 for Marysia, and bikini prices are similar.

What is the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I walk for half an hour to prepare myself for the day ahead.

What was your first job?

I worked as a sales assistant in a luxury boutique in W1, London.

How would you describe Beach Cafe in one sentence?

Beach Cafe is a luxury, on-trend resortwear boutique appealing to a wide age group.

What’s your coffee order?

Strong and black.

Where are your favourite places to shop?

I shop when I travel. I love [concept stores] L’Eclaireur in Paris and Kirna Zabête in New York. I also like luxury lifestyle brand Eden Being at the Eden Rock Hotel Saint Barths.

Last fashion purchase?

The Paco Rabanne Iconic 1969 bag – it’s made from silver metal and very shimmery!

Emails or phone calls?

Both.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Focus and take more time in order to achieve better results.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

My showroom in Notting Hill, west London.

What is your favourite part of the creative process?

Researching new brands from all over the globe in order to keep an international spirit.

What has been your proudest moment since you launched the brand?

When friends of mine admire our selection and shop with us!

What’s the last book you read?

The Binding by Bridget Collins.

Last holiday?

I was in Saint Barths earlier this year. I’m planning to visit China and Cartagena, Colombia, later this year.

Who in the fashion industry inspires you?

Stella McCartney. I really admire her buying back her company and taking it back to its original design DNA, which is strong and powerful but retains its femininity.

What is the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

Keeping the product innovative and exciting, but at the same time affordable. That will prove a challenge if import duties kick in after Brexit!

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Go with your gut feeling – don’t let others’ advice sway you.

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My husband.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

Playing tennis and catching up with friends over dinner and a margarita.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

The launch of the exclusive 10th birthday collection at Beach Cafe and facing new challenges.