Samuel Ross’s streetwear label A Cold Wall has rapidly become a highlight of London Fashion Week Men’s since it made its debut for autumn 17.

Despite being founded just three years ago, the brand’s impressive list of stockists already includes luxury heavyweights Matchesfashion and Selfridges in the UK, as well as Barneys New York in the US and Dover Street Market in Beijing. A Cold Wall also collaborated with sportswear giant Nike on an apparel and footwear collection last year.

Ross’s extensive talents extend beyond fashion: he is also the founder and creative director of furniture and sculpture project Concrete Objects.

Before launching A Cold Wall, Ross worked alongside Off-White founder and current Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh. He also worked alongside Kanye West at the rapper and designer’s creative agency, Donda.

He says his creative journey was inspired by his father, who studied art at Central Saint Martins before becoming a stained glass specialist, and his mother, a painter who also teaches psychology and sociology at the University of Northampton.