A Central Saint Martins master at work

What connects Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Craig Green and Phoebe Philo? All four are alumni of Central Saint Martins’ prestigious MA Fashion course – and are just a few of the many famous faces to have learnt their trade at the internationally renowned institution.

Now based in London’s King’s Cross, and part of the University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins is known for producing some of the industry’s very brightest and best graduates.

Central Saint Martins started life as two separate colleges – the Central School of Art and Design, founded in 1896, and the Saint Martin’s School of Art, founded in 1854. The two merged in 1989. It is also renowned for art and drama: other notable alumni include actors Michael Fassbender and Gwendoline Christie.

“There’s not one year that we haven’t produced a name – someone that shines either in British fashion or internationally,” course director Fabio Piras tells Drapers. “It’s something I’m proud of, but we don’t focus on that. We’re focused on helping the students achieve.”

Source: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock Central Saint Martins alumnus designer Jonathan Saunders and Piras’s predecessor, Louise Wilson

The MA Fashion course was founded in 1980 by illustrator and childrenswear designer Bobby Hilson. The much-respected Louise Wilson took over in 1992, and ran the course until her death in 2014. A few months later, Piras was named as her successor.

He is now facing the unprecedented challenge of educating the next generation of young talent in the midst of a global pandemic, readying them for a rapidly changing fashion industry.

Born in Switzerland, Piras is a graduate of the Central Saint Martins’ Fashion course himself. He has more than two decades’ experience in the fashion industry, and worked alongside Wilson when she oversaw the course. His career has included creative and consultancy roles for brands in Europe and China, and he showed his eponymous label, known for its sculptural designs, at London Fashion Week from 1994 until 2000.

“I got this role because of a tragedy – Louise died in May 2014 and I was nominated to take over until at the least the end of that year,” Piras explains. “At that moment, it wasn’t an opportunity, it was a necessity: somebody needed to take those students.

“Then it came time to advertise for her permanent replacement and I started considering it. I went to the dean and said, ‘Right, if I were to apply for this job, would I have a chance of getting it?’

Source: mafcsm There were 1,000 applications for only 38 places on this year’s Central Saint Martins MA Fashion course

“She said, ‘I don’t know if you have a chance of getting it, but you have a chance of being considered.’ I went for it and that was it. I was appointed in the August. I never built my career or had a plan – I hate plans.”

Piras has taught on and off throughout his career in fashion. This was kick-started by Wilson, who asked him to come back and teach just two years after he graduated from the MA Fashion course in 1993: “I never understood why she did that, but I never asked her why, because I was afraid of the answer! I was never an academic. I do regard myself as an academic now, because it is my main job, but I don’t have that mindset necessarily. I’m someone who comes from the industry.”

Wilson was famous for her rapier-sharp tongue and demanding criticism, which forced students to produce their best work. Piras describes her as “inspirational and terrifying – she was somebody I respected a lot. She had a fantastic point of view and focus that I learned enormously from.”

What I really like as a course director is the variety of students Fabio Piras

Fierce competition

Central Saint Martins is famously competitive. There were close to 1,000 applicants for 38 spaces on this year’s tight-knit MA course, which started in October 2019 and will end in March 2021.

The MA Fashion course focuses on progressive design, critical debate and communication skills. It has four specialisms – menswear, womenswear, knitwear and textiles – and is famous for its exacting, through standards. Piras describes the selection process as “kind of like picking a sports team” – a careful decision that balances a range of different personalities and attributes.

“What I really like as a course director is the variety of students. It would be boring and unethical to have the same level and type of students on the course. You can be somebody who doesn’t necessarily need to learn more for their work but needs to learn more about themselves and their expectations for the future. Then there could be someone who might have a longer journey [with their work], but you can see there’s potential there.

Fabio always pushed me to question the intention behind a design decision Laura Newton, Central Saint Martins graduate

“Sometimes students ask: ‘Why did you choose me?’ And I think, ’How dare you ask that question?’ You were chosen because you were an interesting candidate who had potential. We don’t just pick names out of a hat.”

Knitwear designer Laura Newton, who graduated from the MA Fashion course in 2017, and now has her own label, Denier Studio, tells Drapers: “Fabio always pushed me to question the intention behind a design decision. He could tell if someone was bluffing from a mile away, so there was no space for not being able to explain yourself. This was tough, but incredibly valuable.

“It was essentially a lesson in backing yourself and your ideas. The course helped me to define my vision and really pushed me to ask myself the hard questions.”

Having the Fashion MA from Central Saint Martins is a big plus, but it won’t necessarily open all the doors Olimpia Fiumani, O&F Consulting

A focus on creativity helps Central Saint Martins to stand out, argues Alexandre Capelli, environmental manager at LVMH, who oversees the luxury conglomerate’s partnership with the college: “We hire students from CSM every year. It is definitely in the top five creative schools in the world, and we are looking for the best. They have this huge commitment to creativity.”

Olimpia Fiumani, director of recruiter O&F Consulting, adds that attending Central Saint Martins can help graduates to gain that crucial first step on to fashion’s slippery career ladder: “It is a remarkable college that everyone in the industry knows and respects, so having the MA Fashion course on your CV can certainly help.”

Sheryn Akiki’s, Central Saint Martins MA Fashion graduate show at London Fashion Week in February 2019

But she adds: “What is most important for a designer, and what businesses are looking for, is an innate talent and passion for fashion. Having the Fashion MA from Central Saint Martins is a big plus, but it won’t necessarily open all the doors.”

Piras agrees that students need to be prepared to put in the hard work, rather than relying on Central Saint Martins’ starry alumni and industry reputation to pave the way for their careers: “I’ve always been concerned that the course conveys that idea to people – that you go to Central Saint Martins, so you’re going to be the biggest star in fashion. Of course, students want to achieve and have high expectations, but they have to know it’s not going to fall in their laps. You need to really work at it.”

Drastic changes

Life for students – and lecturers – has been turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic, as closed academic buildings force lessons online. Piras has encouraged students to adapt to education’s new normal by focusing on work they can do without access to studios or sewing machines – such as 3D design. Close communication has been vital.

There isn’t a day that we’re not in conversation with students Fabio Piras

“We have to take the human factor into consideration,” he says. “Who has incredible discipline and energy to focus when they’re on their own every day, with a limited level of interaction? I don’t think anyone does. That’s not what humans are for. We all want to have physical interactions.

“There isn’t a day that we’re not in conversation with students, to the point where one of them said to me recently that we’re overdosing on tutorials. And yes, that might be true, but it’s best to overdo it.”

Most importantly, Piras is preparing students to take their place in a fashion industry that will likely be transformed by the long-term impact of the pandemic: “Everyone is desperate to go back to working in the way they are accustomed to.

Source: John Sturrock Central Saint Martins is now based in King’s Cross

“But the way things were in January or February 2020 is not coming back. Whatever happens today will bring whatever happens tomorrow, and that might look completely different from what we left behind in March.

“That sounds very philosophical but it’s important – if we believe we’re waiting for June [for things to get back to normal] and then September, and then November, then we’re making a mistake and deluding students. We have to embrace whatever we’ve got. I tell myself that every day.”

One of the biggest blows to final-year fashion students from all universities is the cancellation of their shows, which are usually the pinnacle of graduates’ university experience. Central Saint Martins’ graduate fashion show is attended by the great and good of the fashion industry and garners plenty of attention. Last year, for example, the pastel-hued inflated balloon dresses presented by Norwegian student Fredrik Tjærandsen went viral on Instagram and were a press favourite.

There’s an enormous amount of production and consumption. We all know it isn’t working Fabio Piras

Online options

The school will explore digital approaches, says Piras: “Showcasing [the students’ work] is very important. I’m envisioning some sort of platform that will be digital and global. Our degree show attracts 8,000 people over two days. We need to move into a digital platform that will be respectful to the work of students and their individuality, as well as reflecting the courses. That’s not an easy thing to be done for June [when the show was due to be held], so it has been shifted into the autumn.”

Although he hesitates to use the word “opportunity”, Piras believes that the pandemic could also bring about much-needed change in the wider industry: “There’s an enormous amount of production and consumption. We all know it isn’t working and everyone would agree with that, from the big brands to the universities, but we don’t really know how to stop.

“The pandemic has forced us to address that issue in a really tragic way. It has given the industry the final push to say, ‘You know what? We could do things differently.’

Stefan Cooke’s MA Fashion graduation collection in 2017

“That’s what we’ve tried to do with our students. What would you do if you don’t have any access to facilities, to sewing machines, knitting machines, printing cables, big printers, whatever? What would you do if you were just at home with what you’ve got? Does that make you a lesser artist? A lesser designer? A lesser professional? You have to find a way to deliver with what you’ve got.”

He adds: “Maybe in the future it won’t be about seasons – it will be about delivering really good work when you agree to with your buyers. It could be more of a conversation. We won’t need collections that have hundreds of pieces, as long as you have something coherent that can be sold as an entity for that brand. People would probably make more money.”

Fashion students and graduates – even those talented and lucky enough to make it to the hallowed halls of Central Saint Martins – are facing a difficult start to their careers. Having adapted to a new way of working while studying, they will have to find their way in an industry transformed. But if they listen to and learn from Piras, they stand a fighting chance.