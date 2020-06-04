A royal sock maker holding up in the crisis

Chris Jones, joint managing director, at Corgi’s Carmathenshire plant

The melodic whirring and whizzing of machinery and the chatter on the factory floor that normally accompanies an interview with a manufacturer was sadly missing when Drapers spoke to Welsh luxury sock and knitwear maker Corgi last month. A visit to the headquarters in Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, south-west Wales, was replaced with a video call under lockdown.

“We’ve had to furlough most of our staff, as we can’t have too many people in the factory at one time,” explains Chris Jones, joint managing director – a role he shares with his sister, Lisa Wood. The siblings are the fifth generation of Corgi’s founding family.

“It’s tough, but if we can keep working at 25% of what we normally do, that little bit of money will cover the fixed overheads. The government furlough scheme has saved us and so many companies.

“As long as we can keep [the manufacturing] ticking over, we should be able to keep our heads above water and come out the other side strong.”

During recessions or crises like this – although there has never been a crisis quite like this before – we find socks [hold up well]

The 128-year-old manufacturer plans to combat the downturn by increasing international expansion and investment in direct-to-consumer over the coming year.

Cancelled orders

Like every other business across the UK, Covid-19 has hit trade at Corgi. Many spring/summer 20 and autumn/winter 20 orders were cancelled, reduced or delayed as a result of the pandemic. Balenciaga, Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne and Margaret Howell are among the brands it works with.

Corgi spring/summer 20

“It’s such a shame,” says Jones. “We had a £100,000 order on its way to us from a UK brand, but that has been shelved until next year. We had a £20,000 order from a big US luxury brand cancelled. A lot of brands have taken products if they have been made, but they have pushed everything else back until the later in the year.

“The knitwear side of the business has stopped completely for now, but the sock business is quite resilient as they are a lower-price item. During recessions or crises like this – although there has never been a crisis quite like this before – we find socks [hold up well].”

Mining a seam

Coronavirus is not the first challenge encountered by Corgi since it was founded by Jones’s great great grandfather, Rhys Jones, in the same Welsh mining village in 1892.

“[Our great great grandfather] had a haberdashery shop in town. He was selling to the miners and he realised they didn’t have any good-quality socks, so he bought some hand machines and the business started from there.

“Our father joined in the early 1960s. He wasn’t very interested in socks, so he bought knitwear machines and started the knitwear side of the business.”

My father had run the business with another partner for 10 years on a non-existent cashflow

When Jones and Wood took over the day-to-day running of the company from their father 15 years ago, cashflow – or a lack thereof – was the biggest problem. They brought leather manufacturer Dents on board as majority shareholder (80%) for an undisclosed amount of investment in 2008. The siblings own the remaining 20%.

“My father had run the business with another partner for 10 years on a non-existent cashflow, so it was hard to develop the business,” he recalls. “We were able to bring in new partners who could invest, so we could start buying new machinery. It really made a difference to the business.”

Draper Rhys Jones founded Corgi in 1892

The pair added 13 finer-weight machines to the five heavy-weight cotton and wool machines they inherited. Sock production has increased to 60% of total sales, up from 40%, and knitwear makes up the remaining 40%. Annual turnover has risen from £600,000 in 2005 to £2.2m last year, when it made a profit of £60,000.

Family affair

Today Corgi employs around 65 people, up from 26 when Jones and Wood took over, the families of whom have also worked at the factory for generations.

“We’re in a rural location, so a lot of families work with us. We have three or four sets of brothers and sisters, and a lot of peoples’ mothers and fathers worked for us, too. Our oldest employee, Margaret Young, is 76, and she has worked with us since she was 15 years old,” Jones says proudly.

“I’ve known Lisa and Chris for 30 years, they are one of the largest and most important clothing manufacturers in Wales,” says Paul Alger, director of international business at UK Fashion and Textiles Association.

Lisa brought fashion-forward designs, and women’s and children’s wear into the business

“One of the reasons they have done so well is their ability to adapt very quickly. They make cashmere for the biggest luxury brands on earth and they make cotton-blend socks: they are the epitome of flexibility.

“Lisa is the creative brain of the business and Chris is the financial and logical brain. This combination of skills has allowed the business to survive and thrive over the years.”

This adaptability has enabled Jones, a former systems analyst at fabric manufacturer John Heathcoat and Wood an ex-senior buyer at Asda’s George, to transform Corgi into a contemporary, design-led business that still uses traditional production methods for its hand-framed knitwear and hand-finished socks.

“When we took over, we were doing men’s basic socks and knitwear,” says Jones. “Lisa brought fashion-forward designs, and women’s and children’s wear into the business.”

When we joined, we only worked with the US, Japan and Germany. Now we export to 30 countries

Wholesale prices range from £3.50 for children’s cotton socks to £500 for an adult cashmere jumper. Corgi’s “bread and butter” is now a lightweight cotton sock in vibrant, colourful designs. Its bestseller is a cotton sock featuring a corgi dog that retails for £15-£17 (wholesale £5-£6.50) – Buckingham Palace’s gift shop is the company’s biggest customer.

New areas

To increase sales, Corgi has been branching out into new product areas and markets. At the beginning of the year it started making “invisible” socks for wearing with trainers and loafers, and it is looking at producing walking socks later this year.

It is also expanding its relationship with TV and film productions. For the last three years Corgi has produced the knitwear and socks for the film franchise Kingsman on a wholesale basis, and earlier this year launched a project with the BBC to make clothing for Dr Who. Corgi now sells licensed Dr Who scarves, jumpers and socks online.

The Princess Royal launched the collaboration with BBC’s Dr Who last year

These partnerships have helped increase online sales and overall cashflow. Online sales of around £220,000 last year represented 10% of the total – Jones would like to increase this to £1m over the next five years. Corgi last month replatformed on to Shopify to improve customer experience and flexibility. It is also planning to hire a PR manager later this year to boost consumer awareness of the brand and traffic.

“Online is key for us going forward. The web is an area that we can do a lot with, so we are investing a lot in it. We want to build brand awareness over the next couple of years, the new platform will help us do that.”

Corgi has also changed its wholesale model to reduce its reliance on – and exposure to – bigger accounts and hired Adrian Horne, former sales director at Start-Rite Shoes, as its first head of sales last year.

“In the past we used agents who got a commission when they sold our product but since taking [Adrian] on, it has made a huge difference to our UK sales. He is 100% committed our brand and it has taken a lot of pressure off Lisa and I, freeing up our time to focus on growing the export markets.” UK sales make up 40% of total sales and export 60%.

Corgi has one store, in China

A royal warrant holder since 1989, Jones views exports as the biggest opportunity: “Selling globally is our best opportunity. The UK is seen as a producer of high-quality, luxury items. We’re never going to compete with anyone on price, so we need to make products that let people know that if you buy from Britain it is the best. That’s our philosophy.

“When we joined, we only worked with the US, Japan and Germany. Now we export to 30 countries through wholesale and a lot more online [through its UK website].

The US is Corgi’s biggest international market, followed by Japan, China and Germany. In the coming year South America, Australia, Canada and Europe are areas of focus.

In the last four years China has gone from nothing to our third-biggest export market

However, the Far East is the main target: “In the last four years China has gone from nothing to our third-biggest export market – it will be number two by the end of this year. We work with a distributor over there, and last year they opened our first and only Corgi shop in Shenzhen. This year we launched knitwear for the first time in China, so that could be huge for us.”

Corgi has around 300 wholesale accounts globally. After Buckingham Palace, footwear brand Loake is Corgi’s second-biggest account and US luxury brand Thom Browne is its third.

“We worked with Thom Browne on his first ever collection. He came to the factory, showed his sketches to Lisa and she made them up for him. We supported him over the years and Thom has been so loyal, he is great to work with,” smiles Jones.

Up until two years ago Burberry was Corgi’s biggest account, making up 20% of total sales. Jones said the brand dropped the factory “for no reason whatsoever” shifting its knitwear production to Italy. Burberry declined to comment. Despite the blow, Corgi was able to recover the lost sales with smaller accounts.

“It was a big challenge, but we managed to replace that business with 30 smaller accounts, which is much better as there is less risk.”

Minimum wage woes

Another challenge the business is currently facing is increased costs from the minimum wage, which rose from £7.83/hour to £8.21 for employees over 25 in April 2019.

“Our wage bill increased by £35,000 last year, so it is having a huge impact on the business. We’ll have to put up our prices but that makes us less competitive against [Italian manufacturers]. If our minimum wage is going up faster than theirs, it puts us at a disadvantage, there needs to be more consultation with businesses.”

Corgi spring/summer 20 – the brand’s designs are now more contemporary and trend led

Jones believes that the UK’s impending exit from the European Union will boost Corgi’s international ambitions.

“We’re really in favour of Brexit. We are looking forward to the opportunity of free trade with the Far East and the US. What’s been damaging is how long it has dragged on and the uncertainty that has caused. I say just get out and get on with it. The last thing we need after all of this is another year of Brexit uncertainty.”

Jones urges the UK government to support the UK manufacturing industry, praising the Welsh Assembly’s efforts: “The Welsh Assembly has been superb over the years. We have been given grants for machinery and they fund 50% of our export travel.

People do want to buy from the UK, and they think that if they buy from the UK, it will be better

“There are so many small textile companies doing great things and it is a very skilled job we do. British manufacturing is a positive story, as long as you are making quality product. People do want to buy from the UK, and they think that if they buy from the UK, it will be better.”

As for the future this family-run firm has its feet firmly on the ground.

“We don’t want to grow too big or too fast. We’d like to see the website grow and the Corgi brand becoming more recognisable globally.

“My mantra is forget about trying to make something cheap. We are innovative – that’s our strength and there is great opportunity out there for quality UK manufacturers.”

1892 Carmarthenshire draper Rhys Jones launches Corgi

Carmarthenshire draper Rhys Jones launches Corgi 1960s Corgi starts producing knitwear for the first time

Corgi starts producing knitwear for the first time 1989 Corgi is awarded a royal warrant in 1989 by the Prince of Wales

Corgi is awarded a royal warrant in 1989 by the Prince of Wales 2000 Chris Jones and Lisa Wood join the business

Chris Jones and Lisa Wood join the business 2005 Jones and Wood become joint managing directors

Jones and Wood become joint managing directors 2008 Dents becomes major shareholder of Corgi

Dents becomes major shareholder of Corgi 2020 The Princess Royal, president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, launches Corgi collaboration with BBC show Dr Who Corgi: the history of a 128-year-old royal sock maker