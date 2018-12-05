The man re-tailoring Hugo Boss

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.Learn more
6 December 2018 10:10 am
6 December 2018 9:48 am
6 December 2018 8:03 am
6 December 2018 8:02 am
This week, we were once again gripped by a parliamentary committee hearing, this time featuring the formidable Mike Ashley.
Entries are now open for the Drapers Digital Awards - recognising the best of the best in ecommerce across the fashion industry in the UK and Ireland.
5 December 2018 2:54 pm
4 December 2018 11:02 am
4 December 2018 10:17 am
4 December 2018 0:01 am
Since becoming CEO of Hugo Boss in 2016, Mark Langer has been reconfiguring the brand for the future.
Drapers Footwear Awards 19 will recognise and celebrate the footwear's very best from across the UK and Ireland.
We have 18 exciting categories up for contest, including International Footwear Business of the Year and Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year.
30 November 2018 4:09 pm
30 November 2018 2:58 pm
30 November 2018 2:57 pm
Drapers looks ahead to summer, and speaks to Alexandra Miro, founder and designer of the eponymous swim and resortwear brand.
3 December 2018 3:53 pm
30 November 2018 9:14 am
28 November 2018 11:16 am
27 November 2018 8:05 am
It is not only high street stores that come under the microscope of Drapers’ mystery shopper. Here we put retailers’ latest digital tech innovations to the test.
Taking place on 29 November 2018, the Drapers Awards recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector.
Book your table now before it's too late
5 December 2018 4:09 pm
3 December 2018 4:14 pm
3 December 2018 12:30 pm
29 November 2018 12:47 pm
5 December 2018
By Graeme Moran, Photography: Toby Lewis Thomas
EMAP Publishing Limited Company number
7880758 (England & Wales) Registered address:
7th Floor, Vantage London, Great West Road,
Brentford, United Kingdom, TW8 9AG
Site powered by Webvision