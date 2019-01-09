Reality TV star Tommy Mallet is rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the competitive world of trainers. Mallet, a lifelong trainer fan, launched his eponymous premium footwear label in 2015 after struggling to find his perfect pair of sneakers. With no formal design training but a clear idea of what he wanted, he put pen to paper and sketched out his idea.

He then asked a friend with experience in shoe manufacturing to make the first pair of Mallet trainers and the brand was born.

Mallet Footwear now has 120 stockists around the world, including luxury retailers Selfridges, Flannels, Harrods and Choice. Last year, Mallet received a name check from none other than Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, who said that Mallet Footwear was one of the “cool brands of the moment”, alongside luxury giants Gucci, Prada and Stone Island.

“Being stocked in some of my favourite stores where I used to shop is my proudest moment,” Mallet tells Drapers. “Another highlight has been seeing some of our exclusive online drops on our website sell out in minutes and attract huge waiting lists, which shows the level support from our customers.”

Mallet is now looking further afield: “My ultimate ambition is to achieve the same success we’ve with the brand in the UK and Europe worldwide. I would like Mallet to become synonymous with high-quality footwear and clothing all over the globe.”

This rising footwear star says that he admires German fashion designer Philipp Plein for his “bold designs and unique approach to marketing”.