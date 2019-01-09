When your manager says he cannot recommend you highly enough, you know you are doing something right.

That is how Toby Foreman, human resources director at premium retailer Jigsaw, describes colleague Viola Laser.

“She brings enormous amounts of energy, passion and enthusiasm, as well as strategic thinking, all of which are highly valued at Jigsaw,” he adds. “Viola has also driven through some incredible projects and it is an absolute pleasure to work with her.”

Laser joined Jigsaw in 2016 from her previous role as an assistant manager at Abercrombie & Fitch. One of her first tasks was to bring Jigsaw’s recruitment in house. The retailer is known for its forward-thinking approach to building a happy workplace culture, taking home the Drapers Award for Best Place to Work in 2016.

Short-term goals for Laser include understanding the impact of different personalities in the workforce – she will oversee introducing psychometric personality testing for the brand’s managers over the next 12 months.

“To me, how different personalities work together is one of the most complex parts of an organisation,” she says. I would like to understand each individual and how they contribute [to the business] as a whole.”