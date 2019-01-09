Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers 30 Under 30 2019: Zoe Bayliss Wong, 30, director of finance and operations, Depop

9 January 2019 By

Age: 30

Zoe wong

Depop’s Zoe Bayliss Wong is the youngest member of social shopping platform Depop’s leadership team. She oversees both the finance and operation teams at the millennial-focused app, juggling everything from content moderation to fraud, customer support and business development.

Wong has always loved fashion – she runs an eponymous lifestyle blog in her spare time and has written for publications including Elle – but started her career training to be an accountant at professional services firm Deloitte in 2010.

She was unsure how to combine her flair for finance with fashion until Deloitte started working with luxury brand Burberry, when she realised her skills were transferable to different industries.

A move to Tesco clothing range F&F followed in 2014, before Wong joined Depop as financial controller in 2015. Since then, she has been promoted twice, rising to head of finance in 2016, and to director of finance and operations the following year.

Wong’s ambitions are varied and ever changing: “Whether it is writing a book or starting my own company, there are so many things I’d like to do. We spend so much time working that I want to make sure that whatever I do is meaningful.”

Zoe Bayliss Wong’s CV

2017 Director of finance and operations, Depop

2016 Head of finance, Depop

2015 Financial controller, Depop

2015  Business analyst, franchise, F&F

2014 Business analyst, online, F&F

2012 Assistant manager, Deloitte

