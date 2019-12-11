Presented By launches own-brand clothing

London-based premium sneaker resale business, Presented By, is launching its own clothing range.

The unisex collection will be released in four drops available on the brand’s revamped website, in its London store and in Harvey Nichols concessions worldwide.

The first drop includes everyday items such as 100% cotton T-shirts and hoodies. The second comprises a patterned T-shirt, trousers and crew-neck sweatshirt, all in a neutral white, grey and black check.

Retail prices range from £45 for a T-shirt to £325 for a jacket.

Presented By’s store on Percy Street in London’s Fitzrovia was shortlisted for Best Footwear Store Design at last year’s Drapers Footwear Awards.

The store currently resells pre-owned, limited edition sneakers.