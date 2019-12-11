Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Presented By launches own-brand clothing

11 December 2019 By

Presented By

1/4

Hide caption

  • Presented By
  • Presented By
  • Presented By
  • Presented By

London-based premium sneaker resale business, Presented By, is launching its own clothing range. 

The unisex collection will be released in four drops available on the brand’s revamped website, in its London store and in Harvey Nichols concessions worldwide. 

The first drop includes everyday items such as 100% cotton T-shirts and hoodies. The second comprises a patterned T-shirt, trousers and crew-neck sweatshirt, all in a neutral white, grey and black check. 

Retail prices range from £45 for a T-shirt to £325 for a jacket. 

Presented By’s store on Percy Street in London’s Fitzrovia was shortlisted for Best Footwear Store Design at last year’s Drapers Footwear Awards

The store currently resells pre-owned, limited edition sneakers. 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.