A meeting of Iraqi, Lebanese and Japanese influences

4 February 2020 By

New womenswear brand Nara Niro is launching for spring 20.

Iraqi-Lebanese designer Noor Al-Rahim studied at Central Saint Martins, graduating from the womenswear course in 2018. Al-Rahim previously trained as an art and film historian, specialising in Japanese film. Her debut collection has been inspired by the music, art, print and films of Japan.

Delicate hand embroidery features throughout the collection, including scattered black and silver beads on a snowy white column dress.

Key pieces include a sequinned column skirt, puff-sleeved tops and a structural organza top with draping chiffon details. Shapes throughout the collection are architectural, and colours are muted – black, white and soft pastels feature heavily.

Retail prices range from £250 for crop tops to £1,420 for the organza tops. The brand is considering wholesaling in the future. 

naraniro.com

