A new, digital dawn for London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week kicked off today in its new digital format, showcasing fashion talent via live interviews, virtual galleries, and film. Drapers brings you the lowdown.

It was the first day of London Fashion Week, but not as we know it.

Instead of queuing outside various venues in the capital, “attendees” were logging onto laptops to witness the newest incarnation of the event.

This weekend was originally scheduled for the menswear catwalks, but Covid-19 has long put a stop to physical gatherings and halted the possibility of producing the spring/summer 21 collections that should have been on show.

Instead, the British Fashion Council (BFC) chose to combine both menswear and womenswear into a three-day virtual event accessible to all, in a fashion week first.

Perhaps understandably, there was an absence of new clothing on show, apart from a collection by menswear designer Daniel Fletcher (below). Designers concentrated on producing creative content.

”If you take a positive from the chaos of the last few months, it’s that we’re making changes now.” Menswear designer Daniel Fletcher

BFC chief executive Caroline Rush kickstarted the event with a recorded speech, shared this morning, in which she spoke of the way in which the world has changed since the last LFW four months ago.

”Covid-19 has impacted so many globally,” she said. ”Trying to plan for the future in the context of a growing death toll, extreme illness, and great hardship, is incredibly difficult. Like every other industry, the pandemic has given us cause to reflect, and recognise that we need to reset, to do things differently.

“In the wake of George Floyd’s and others’ deaths we are reminded that there is still racial prejudice and discrimination in this world, which we must – and will – address in the fashion industry.”

Rush said the industry must double its efforts to tackle racism, and added that this is a “time to reflect on why its taken these extremes to galvanise the industry into action”.

A schedule like no other

Following Rush’s sombre address, LFW began at 11:55am with a poem by spoken-word artist James Massiah, setting the scene for an unusual, and content-driven day one of fashion week.

The schedule comprised a mixture of films, including a behind-the-scenes look at menswear designer Nicholas Daley’s AW20 show, which originally took place in January this year.

Fellow menswear designer Priya Ahluwalia, a Drapers 30 under 30 alumnus, staged a virtual gallery to showcase new book Jalebi – with photography captured by Laurence Ellis, documenting being a young person of mixed heritage in the UK (main image, above).

Photographs were taken in Southall, West London, which was home to the UK’s first Punjabi community. These images were hung realistically on a virtual gallery’s walls, or appeared as projections cast into the middle of the digital space.

Priya Ahluwalia Ahluwalia’s virtual gallery, showcasing Jalebi with photographs by Laurence Ellis.

The gallery was interactive, and featured an interview of Ahluwalia’s “nana” talking about her first experiences of moving to the UK from India, dubbed over a moving image of daal cooking on the stove.

Menswear designer Daniel Fletcher, another Drapers 30 under 30 graduate, star of Netflix’s Next in Fashion series, and creative director of Fiorucci menswear, launched his first ever “see now, buy now”, direct-to-consumer collection on his own website, called Start Me Up.

He dedicated the collection to the seamstresses that helped him produce it under restrictive lockdown conditions.

In an on-schedule Instagram Live interview, Fletcher said he had to make do with what he had for AW20, as “all suppliers were closed and we couldn’t get any fabrics. We went through what we had left. We had just 10 metres of fabric left for the paisley print pyjamas, so there are only two or three sets.”

Reflecting on the digital format of this season’s LFW, Fletcher added: “I love the buzz and energy of a show. You can’t compare it to online, but they’re different things.

”Going forward fashion week is going to be so different. If you take a positive from the chaos of the last few months, it’s that we’re making changes now.”

daniel fletcher aw20 look 1 A look from Daniel Fletcher’s Start Me Up AW20 collection

10% of all proceeds from the collection will be donated to charities supporting communities against Covid-19, and those fighting for equality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Men’s and women’s wear designer Hussein Chalayan also took part in a live interview, and said the pandemic is an opportunity to slow fashion down.

“I wish we could produce less, have a timeless wardrobe, create an emphasis on the archives and re-issue certain things. The lockdown has enabled us to think about this – not think it, but actually do it.”

Chalayan’s AW20 show during London Fashion Week in February Chalayan’s AW20 show during London Fashion Week in February

He also addressed the Black Lives Matter movement that has highlighted racism across the world: “I have a Muslim name and people say all sorts of things about who they thought I was going to be, before they met me. “If you have a funny name in England you had it at school, if they couldn’t pronounce your name – you’ve had it.

“I have no patience for [racism] and I can’t believe it can still happen at this day and age.”

The Drapers Verdict on LFW June 2020

The pandemic has either impeded, or put a stop to, the creation of new collections that were once the focus of fashion week. If there isn’t anything new to show, who is LFW targeting?

Buyers have been setting up video-conferencing appointments to view new collections. There is no need for them to tune into fashion week for business purposes.

Making the event available to all is a good way of keeping British fashion on everyone’s radar. The digital format is accessible to all, which will boost consumer interest and engagement.

However, it also cements the fact that fashion weeks around the world have become more of a performance for the public than an essential platform for selling new product to retailers.