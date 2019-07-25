Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

A new look at Just Around The Corner

25 July 2019 By ,

Balr ss20 (6)

Balr: Balr was established three years ago by a Dutch trio comprising a digital marketer, social media entrepreneur and an international footballer. Initially the brand was grown through social media and launched for wholesale for autumn 19 in stockists including Flannels and Tessuti. The sports-influenced brand focuses on creating elevated streetwear separates at an accessible price point. Balr is represented in the UK by Red Alert agency, which showed the brand at Just Around the Corner for the first time as part of its own adjacent showroom. Wholesale prices range from £32 for a T-shirt to £70 for a hoodie. 0161 237 9818 balr.com

1/16

Hide caption

  • Balr ss20 (6)

  • Balr ss20 (8)
  • Balr ss20 (3)
  • Balr ss20 (1)
  • Cabourn ss20 (2)

    Cabourn: Nigel Cabourn is the anchor brand for Just A Group’s new premium agency Occam Studios which launched for spring 20. Cabourn’s new collection is inspired by 1970s climbing group The California Stonemasters’ individual and vintage aesthetic. Highlights include an indigo dip-dyed fisherman jacket and a denim rinse poncho with a hand-drawn design by Cabourn. Polo shirts are distressed to give a lived-in feel and prints are unusual – most notably an intricate vegetable motif. Wholesale prices range from £60 for a shirt to £350 for a jacket. sophie@occamstudios.co.uk occamstudios.co.uk

  • Cabourn ss20 (6)
  • Cabourn ss20 (5)
  • Good news spring 20 (4)

    Good News: Sneaker brand Good News returns this season with full vegan certification. The sustainable and ethical brand introduces a new chunky sole for spring 20 and debuts its Wallabee silhouette. Fresh textures feature across the collection, including vegetable jute panels and Japanese denim. Footbeds are now manufactured from recycled gym mats. The brand’s stockists include Selfridges, Liberty London and Net-a-Porter, which is new for spring 20. Wholesale prices range from £44 to £52. 020 7739 7620 justagroup.co.uk

  • Good news spring 20 (1)
  • Good news spring 20 (2)
  • Hi tec ss20 (6)

    Hi-Tec: Spring 20 marks Hi-Tec’s debut with Just Consultancies. The 1970s sportswear brand retains its performance design elements with ripstop panelled cargo-style trousers in contrasting orange and blue tones. The bold colour palette continues across accessories such as bright duffel bags, reflective bucket hats and cross-body bags. Slogan T-shirts remain a staple for the brand. Wholesale prices range from £9 for a hat to £27 for a duffel bag. 020 7739 7620 justagroup.co.uk

  • Hi tec ss20 (10)
  • Hi tec ss20 (1)
  • Us polo assn ss20 (6)

    US Polo Assn: US Polo Assn marks a contrast to the otherwise streetwear focused offering at Just Around The Corner. The classic American brand joins the agency for spring 20 and offers simple and clean shirt silhouettes alongside timeless polos. Larger logos dominate crew-neck jumpers, and bright oranges pepper the otherwise mellow collection. Wholesale prices range from £16 for a polo shirt to £18 for a jumper. 020 7739 7620; justagroup.co.uk

  • Us polo assn ss20 (1)
  • Us polo assn ss20 (4)

Just a few minutes’ walk from menswear show Jacket Required in east London, agency Just Consultancies held the fourth edition of its showroom-meets-“mini-trade show” Just Around the Corner for spring 20. 

Held at The Rag Factory in Shoreditch, the show was dominated by Just Consultancies brands including Nicce, Fila and Bellfield. The show also featured Hi-Tec and US Polo Assn for the first time. The latter takes a step away from the agency’s usual young streetwear-focused styles.

This season also marked the debut of parent company Just a Group’s new premium agency Occam Studios. British designer Nigel Cabourn’s collection took centre stage, and other brands in the agency’s offer include Russell Athletic’s Pro Cotton premium line and MNC Atelier.

Despite sweltering temperatures, the smaller setting was welcomed by buyers, who were notably more positive about the show compared with its Old Truman Brewery neighbour, Jacket Required.

