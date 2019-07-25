A new look at Just Around The Corner

Just a few minutes’ walk from menswear show Jacket Required in east London, agency Just Consultancies held the fourth edition of its showroom-meets-“mini-trade show” Just Around the Corner for spring 20.

Held at The Rag Factory in Shoreditch, the show was dominated by Just Consultancies brands including Nicce, Fila and Bellfield. The show also featured Hi-Tec and US Polo Assn for the first time. The latter takes a step away from the agency’s usual young streetwear-focused styles.

This season also marked the debut of parent company Just a Group’s new premium agency Occam Studios. British designer Nigel Cabourn’s collection took centre stage, and other brands in the agency’s offer include Russell Athletic’s Pro Cotton premium line and MNC Atelier.

Despite sweltering temperatures, the smaller setting was welcomed by buyers, who were notably more positive about the show compared with its Old Truman Brewery neighbour, Jacket Required.