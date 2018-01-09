Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

3957

Autumn 18 preview: B Young

9 January 2018 By

Fusing botanical inspirations with sporty silhouettes and feminine fabrics such as lace and velvet – B.Young’s autumn range is youthful, trend-led and fun. Winter florals and bohemian tick trend boxes, as does the proliferation of heritage checks across separates. In the palette, sumptuous emerald green dominates, with ochre, grey and toffee tones shot through with gold. In outerwear, the puffer jacket is central in several lengths, while wool coats appear in bright colours and checks.

