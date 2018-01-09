Autumn 18 preview: B Young

Fusing botanical inspirations with sporty silhouettes and feminine fabrics such as lace and velvet – B.Young’s autumn range is youthful, trend-led and fun. Winter florals and bohemian tick trend boxes, as does the proliferation of heritage checks across separates. In the palette, sumptuous emerald green dominates, with ochre, grey and toffee tones shot through with gold. In outerwear, the puffer jacket is central in several lengths, while wool coats appear in bright colours and checks.