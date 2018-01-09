Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 18 preview: Björn Borg

9 January 2018 By

For its seasonal offer, Björn Borg menswear took inspiration from New York in colours and patterns with an urban aesthetic. The autumn 18 collection includes two new men’s underwear styles, the soft fibre trunk and the four-way stretch comfort model. The  expansion of the sustainable training gear, Björn Borg is launching a “never out of stock” collection. This will feature core underwear, jersey and key performance items from the collection. 

