Autumn 18 preview: Björn Borg

For its seasonal offer, Björn Borg menswear took inspiration from New York in colours and patterns with an urban aesthetic. The autumn 18 collection includes two new men’s underwear styles, the soft fibre trunk and the four-way stretch comfort model. The expansion of the sustainable training gear, Björn Borg is launching a “never out of stock” collection. This will feature core underwear, jersey and key performance items from the collection.