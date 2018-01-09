Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 18 preview: Guess

9 January 2018

Urban 1990s influences are Guess’s signature for the season, in a neutral palette set against colour pops of red and berry. Autumnal patterns include florals and baroque prints in womenswear, and camouflage and buffalo checks in menswear, alongside textural fabrics such as tweed, fake shearling and suede. Guess also introduces the “ultimate” denim for men and women – a performance jean with stretch and high elasticity. Chunky down jackets and Italian yarn knitwear are predicted to be ...

