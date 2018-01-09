Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Autumn 18 preview: Laurèl

9 January 2018 By

As the premium womenswear label Laurèl marks its 40th anniversary, autumn 18 celebrates the brand’s heritage while retaining a modern feel. Styles are feminine and elegant. Mini-dresses in lace and velvet, and ruched midi-dresses add a luxury touch. Outerwear stands out: bold, longline, quilted puffer jackets, printed zip bombers and a fuzzy textured check coat bring drama to the offer. 

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO KEEP READING

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.