Autumn 18 preview: Laurèl

As the premium womenswear label Laurèl marks its 40th anniversary, autumn 18 celebrates the brand’s heritage while retaining a modern feel. Styles are feminine and elegant. Mini-dresses in lace and velvet, and ruched midi-dresses add a luxury touch. Outerwear stands out: bold, longline, quilted puffer jackets, printed zip bombers and a fuzzy textured check coat bring drama to the offer.