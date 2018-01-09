Autumn 18 preview: Lily & Me

British womenswear lifestyle brand Lily & Me presents a soft, feminine collection for autumn 18. The season’s knitwear brings a 100% cotton yarn, in the brand’s signature vintage-inspired styles. New fabrications include a smooth cotton and a fine cord – making an on-trend update to a classic fabric as it is more flattering and lightweight than the classic chunky texture. Sweatshirts are also new, and introduce a more casual aesthetic.