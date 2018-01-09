Autumn 18 preview: Luisa Cerano

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Luisa Cerano womenswear’s autumn 18 collection falls into two contrasting themes: a bohemian 1970s vibe, featuring burnt toffee tones, soft shapes in blouses and dresses and retro styling, including Western shirts and belted cardigans; and a British-inspired “streetwear aesthetic” that includes puffa jackets and belted bum bags. Micro- and macro-checks sit alongside bright winter shades of purple and ochre. Highlights include a slouchy heritage check coat.