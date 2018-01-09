Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 18 preview: Marc Aurel

9 January 2018 By

Leopard, scarlet, sportswear and checks dominate the autumn 18 womenswear collection from Marc Aurel. Neutral tones and dark separates appear alongside bold pops of pattern and colour. Feminine silhouettes are given a masculine edge via wide-legged tailored trousers, oversized knitwear and smart blazers. Highlights include a khaki leather jacket and a pink fake fur-trimmed denim jacket. 

