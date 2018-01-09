Autumn 18 preview: Native Youth

British heritage classics, such as hounds-tooth checks and corduroy fabrics, and trench coat and suit shapes, are given a modern makeover for Native Youth’s autumn 18 offering. Men’s and women’s wear focus on fusing heritage classics and fabrications with sporty, youthful styles. Cord is a core fabric, in women’s suiting and men’s outerwear and shirting. There are sporty silhouettes in the shape of a men’s colour-block tracksuit set, and unisex logo T-shirts and sweaters.