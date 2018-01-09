Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Autumn 18 preview: Native Youth

9 January 2018 By

British heritage classics, such as hounds-tooth checks and corduroy fabrics, and trench coat and suit shapes, are given a modern makeover for Native Youth’s autumn 18 offering. Men’s and women’s wear focus on fusing heritage classics and fabrications with sporty, youthful styles. Cord is a core fabric, in women’s suiting and men’s outerwear and shirting. There are sporty silhouettes in the shape of a men’s colour-block tracksuit set, and unisex logo T-shirts and sweaters.

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO KEEP READING

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.