Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Autumn 18 preview: S. Oliver and S. Oliver Black Label

9 January 2018 By

The main S.Oliver line (right) focuses its womenswear on a casual femininity, with heritage tweeds, florals, lace and studs. An urban, outdoorsy aesthetic for men includes shearling linings and camouflage prints. The more premium Black Label (above) gives formalwear an athleisure makeover: hoodies and polo-neck shapes contrast with slim-silhouette tailoring – for example, a lightweight jersey suit. Black Label womenswear is more tailored.

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO KEEP READING

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.