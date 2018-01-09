Autumn 18 preview: S. Oliver and S. Oliver Black Label

The main S.Oliver line (right) focuses its womenswear on a casual femininity, with heritage tweeds, florals, lace and studs. An urban, outdoorsy aesthetic for men includes shearling linings and camouflage prints. The more premium Black Label (above) gives formalwear an athleisure makeover: hoodies and polo-neck shapes contrast with slim-silhouette tailoring – for example, a lightweight jersey suit. Black Label womenswear is more tailored.