Autumn 20 trends to note from Milan Fashion Week Men’s

15 January 2020 By

Mfw trends autumn 20 mellow yellow

  • Mfw trends autumn 20 mellow yellow

    Mellow yellow: Sunshine shades ranging from the lightest lemon to the deepest marigold were a popular choice across the Milan catwalks this season. Highlights included Prada’s warm buttery suit with contrasting trim and A Cold Wall’s head-to-toe take that paired a patterned sweater with slouchy trousers. Other examples of the trend came from Milan-based brand Sunnei and skiwear specialist Spyder.

  • Mfw trends autumn 20 formal

    The new formal: Workwear proved the inspiration for many designers at MFWM, who presented their take on elevated everyday essentials. Perfectly tailored double-breasted jackets were noteworthy at Gucci. The Italian super brand also put a playful spin on a simple shirt and jumper combo by pairing them with metallic-finish leather trousers. For his move to Milan from London, A Cold Wall’s Samuel Ross focused on the classics of menswear, including relaxed suiting. Smart grey pinstripes were shown top-to-toe at Salvatore Ferragamo, and Neil Barrett also featured tailoring, but in relaxed denim and utility fabrics.

  • Mfw trends autumn 20 leather

    Going hell for leather: Often popular, leather is already emerging as a contender for a key trend of autumn 20. High-shine leathers in inky tones were spotted at London Fashion Week Men’s but in Milan, designers focused on a more matt finish. Head-to-toe leather looks proved a hit – including Salvatore Ferragamo’s panelled leather T-shirt tucked into leather trousers. A sharply tailored leather blazer with distressed detailing shone at Emporio Armani.

  • Mfw trends autumn 20 ott outerwear

    OTT outerwear: Creative outerwear was key for the upcoming season. Designers took a no-holds barred approach and played with a variety of different textures for a big impact. For the best examples of the trend, look to Dolce & Gabbana. Oversized outerwear featured heavily throughout the Italian duo’s collection, including a slightly matted oversized coat that resembled a somewhat bedraggled Big Bird, as well as a cream shearling version. Other examples included camel quilting at Fendi, a sky-blue take at Sunnei and a contrasting red-and-black patterned style at Emporio Armani.

  • Mfw trends autumn 20 looking shady

    Looking shady: Tonal dressing has proved to be a trend with long legs. It was particularly prevalent at MSGM, which sent several tonal outfits – including a fuchsia corduroy jacket and trousers – down the runway. A Cold Wall impressed with a double-breasted suit in a rich cobalt. At Prada, a ruffled bib shirt in muted purple with trousers in the same shade caught Drapers’ eye.

  • Mfw trends autumn 20 psychdelia

    Taking a trip: Psychedelic prints in bold brights were sprinkled across the autumn collections, providing a light-hearted contrast to the more restrained tailoring that also featured. Highlights included a rainbow swirl shirt from Iceberg and a kaleidoscopic fleecy tracksuit at Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. MGSM’s take on the trend featured nightmarish prints of faces, cats and Venus fly-traps.

  • Mfw trends autumn 20 sleeveless

    Say no to sleeves: Tapping into the ongoing trend for layering, vests and gilets popped up in several collections at MFWM. Sleeveless padded and faux fur gilets were worn over simple long-sleeved black T-shirts at Numero 00. Slouchy waistcoats in grey and camel at Ermenegildo Zegna created a more sophisticated take on the trend. The most daring version came from Prada, which sent a high-shine grey vest with chocolate brown shearling trim down the runway.

  • Mfw trends autumn 20 statement sweaters

    Statement sweaters: Eye-catching graphics and vibrant motifs were splashed across knitwear for autumn 20. There was nothing subtle about this trend, which was unashamedly big, bold and in your face. Examples of note included Neil Barrett’s abstract take and Iceberg’s new rave-inspired jumper, which was covered in chaotic splashes of luminous green. Slightly more restrained – but still undoubtedly maximalist – versions came from Prada, Fendi and Emporio Armani.

Drapers recaps the trends you need to know from the Milan Fashion Week Men’s autumn catwalks.

