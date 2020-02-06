Autumn 20 womenswear brand contacts

Brand contacts for Drapers’ autumn 20 buying guide
2ndday +45 31 36 20 11 2ndday.com Aarabhi London 07714 583469 aarabhi.london Alpha Industries 01869 366580 alphaindustries.eu Barbour 07725 59650 barbour.com Bitte Kai Rand 07879 651125 bittekairand.com Bruuns Bazaar 020 7288 8704 bruunsbazaar.com Celtic & Co 0333 400 0044 celticandco.com Consigned 0113 265 7676 consigned.co.uk Ellesse 01484 466800 ellesse.com Fila 07966 053921 fila.co.uk Frank Walder 07860 795669 frankwalder.com G-Lab +49 211 43 61 670 g-lab.com Guess 020 7702 0203 guess.eu Hummel +45 5218 4862 hummel.net Hi-Tec 020 7739 7620 hi-tec.com Isabel Manns 020 7254 9884 isabelmanns.com Ichi 020 7739 7620 ichi.biz John Smedley 01629 534571 johnsmedley.com Joules 01858 435261 joules.com Kaffe 020 7288 8704 kaffe-clothing.com Kappa 0161 393 9440 kappastore.co.uk Laurèl +49 89 99 888 422 laurel.de Marc Cain 020 7436 0705 marc-cain.com Michael Stars 020 7580 8644 michaelstars.com Moss Copenhagen 020 7288 8704 mosscopenhagen.com Native Youth 0161 835 2064 native-youth.com Paisie 07841 135077 paisie.com People Tree 020 7042 8900 peopletree.co.uk Primrose Park 020 7483 3545 primroseparklondon.com Project AJ117 020 8964 0482 project-aj117.com Public Desire 01617 274010 publicdesire.com Scotch & Soda 020 3137 3901 scotch-soda.com Soulland +45 2051 8102 soulland.com Taylor Yates 020 7254 9884 tayloryates.com Tommy Hilfiger 020 3144 0900 uk.tommy.com Tuzzi 07956 216801 tuzzi.de Urban Bliss 0161 839 0044 weareurbanbliss.trade Valentina Karellas 020 7193 7972 valentinakarellas.com Wrangler 08456 008383 wrangler.co.uk
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.