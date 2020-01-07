B young autumn 20

Young fashion womenswear brand B Young takes inspiration from Americana and the great outdoors for autumn 20.

The Danish label’s collection presents a feminine take on vintage-inspired retro styles and Western influences with cowboy boots, midi silhouettes, muted earthy tones and a focus on demure florals and soft checks.

Predicted bestsellers include a pleated midi-skirt in blush and burgundy, and a ditsy floral shirt dress.

Prices range from £9 for a cotton T-shirt to £25.40 for a denim shirt. 07507 660938 dkcompany.dk