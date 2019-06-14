Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Pitti spring 20: Baracuta x Atelier & Repairs

14 June 2019 By

Atelierrepairnavy

1/7

Hide caption

  • Atelierrepairnavy
  • Atelier repair02
  • Atelierrepair red
  • Atelier repair01
  • Atelierrepairnavy
  • Lookbook baracuta3636
  • Lookbook baracuta3647

British heritage brand Baracuta has embraced sustainability this season, revisiting iconic garments and reusing archive fabrics in its first-ever collaboration. 

More from: Pitti positivity: a bright start for spring 20

It has partnered with clothing alteration service Atelier & Repairs to produce an environmentally friendly version of its classic Harrington jacket.

The new G9 colour-block Harrington is produced with factory offcuts, helping to avoid waste. The jackets also feature a patchwork embellishment on the back, created using military archive fabric – each of the designs will be unique. A neutral, navy and khaki colour palette continue the military theme and reflect the trend for softer colours that was seen across several stands at Pitti.

Continuing the collaboration’s focus on sustainability and exclusivity, the garments will have a very limited distribution.

Wholesale price for all jackets €280 (£248). +39 91331485 wplavori.com

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.