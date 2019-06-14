British heritage brand Baracuta has embraced sustainability this season, revisiting iconic garments and reusing archive fabrics in its first-ever collaboration.
It has partnered with clothing alteration service Atelier & Repairs to produce an environmentally friendly version of its classic Harrington jacket.
The new G9 colour-block Harrington is produced with factory offcuts, helping to avoid waste. The jackets also feature a patchwork embellishment on the back, created using military archive fabric – each of the designs will be unique. A neutral, navy and khaki colour palette continue the military theme and reflect the trend for softer colours that was seen across several stands at Pitti.
Continuing the collaboration’s focus on sustainability and exclusivity, the garments will have a very limited distribution.
Wholesale price for all jackets €280 (£248). +39 91331485 wplavori.com
