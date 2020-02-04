Bella Singleton expands into clothing

Inspired by idyllic island landscapes and tropical blooms, the collection includes ditsy print shirts in zingy neon tones, abstract floral print T-shirts and long-line shirts that can be worn either buttoned up or open in a kimono style. Hand-illustrated and printed in Britain, the brand prides itself on ethical production and is known for its botanical prints.

Retail prices range from £48 to £335.

bellasingleton.com