Bella Singleton expands into clothing

4 February 2020 By

British scarf label Bella Singleton is launching its first clothing range for spring 20. 

Inspired by idyllic island landscapes and tropical blooms, the collection includes ditsy print shirts in zingy neon tones, abstract floral print T-shirts and long-line shirts that can be worn either buttoned up or open in a kimono style. Hand-illustrated and printed in Britain, the brand prides itself on ethical production and is known for its botanical prints.

Retail prices range from £48 to £335.

bellasingleton.com

