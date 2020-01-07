Bellfield autumn 20

Stand-out items from menswear brand Bellfield’s autumn 20 offer focus on classic winter separates.

Highlights include the padded Retford jacket in black and a quilted gilet with a bold orange lining.

Other noteworthy styles include a relaxed shirt jacket in micro-check and a cosy marl jumper. Graphic T-shirts are also predicted to remain a bestseller for the new season.

Prices range from £50 for T-shirts to £28 for outerwear. 0844 477 4856 bellfieldclothing.com