Bellfield autumn 20

7 January 2020

Stand-out items from menswear brand Bellfield’s autumn 20 offer focus on classic winter separates.

Highlights include the padded Retford jacket in black and a quilted gilet with a bold orange lining.

Other noteworthy styles include a relaxed shirt jacket in micro-check and a cosy marl jumper. Graphic T-shirts are also predicted to remain a bestseller for the new season.

Prices range from £50 for T-shirts to £28 for outerwear. 0844 477 4856 bellfieldclothing.com

